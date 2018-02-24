‘Acoustic Ninja’ comes to Fort Langley

A man known by fans around the world as the “Acoustic Ninja” is coming to town next weekend.

Once hailed by Acoustic Guitar Magazine at its Most Promising New Talent, today Trace Bundy plays sold-out concerts all over the world.

Bundy will play Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley on Saturday, March 3.

An Evening With Trace Bundy will also raise awareness for DuncanAfrica Society, a locally based charity whose mission is to alleviate poverty in Africa through their unique trade school, which teaches men and women how to make beautiful hand-crafted guitars, sold around the world.

“Seeing Bundy play live confounds even the most accomplished music lovers as to how one person can do all that with just two hands and ten fingers,” it’s noted in a press release. “The guitar virtuoso’s music is poetry in motion, using harmonics, looping, multiple capos, along with unique banter and stage presence to deliver an unforgettable live concert experience.”

“Basically, I’m a one-man band, so what I try to do is create the melody, the base line and the percussion with just my two hands, while I play to also fill in all the parts,” says Bundy, a Colorado native. “I work a lot of interaction with the audience and a lot of banter, humour, and some serious stories. So people say it’s a really fun interactive concert, versus just sitting and listening to someone play the guitar all the time.”

Before deciding to pursue a career in full time music, Bundy was an engineering professor at the University of Colorado. Bundy will often incorporate a teaching aspect during his concerts, making a unique experience for the audience.

Video clips of Bundy’s guitar playing on YouTube have gone viral, with an astonishing 36 million views.

In addition to being names “Most Promising New Talent” of 2008 by Acoustic Guitar Magazine, Bundy won third place in the magazine’s “Best Fingerstyle Guitarist” category the same year.

Over his many years of touring, Bundy has shared the stage with Brandi Carlile, Olivia Newton-John, Neko Case, Judy Collins, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Phil Keaggy, David Wilcox, Nathaniel Rateliff, David Knopfler (Dire Straits), Bill Nershi (String Cheese), Laurence Juber (Paul McCartney & Wings), Chris Hillman (the Byrds), and Stanley Jordan, among others.

Jimmy Leslie at Guitar Player Magazine blogs: “It was easy to see why Bundy plays bigger venues on each tour. In his hands, the acoustic guitar is an imagination station, and there was no telling where he is going take the audience at any given turn. Thrilling stuff.”

Audiocast Magazine from Austin, TX agrees: “Bundy’s live show is without a doubt an event that needs to be witnessed rather than told about. With such a jaw-dropping performance, Bundy’s live concert is a slap in the face that would leave a palm print on the memory of everyone in the audience.”

Bundy has played sold out shows in 28 countries, from modern concert halls in South Korea and Italy to rural villages in Zimbabwe and Guatemala.

An Evening With Trace Bundy

Date: March 3, 2018, at 7 pm

Tickets: $25 (General Admission) – $35 (Gold Circle, Reserved)

Address: Chief Sepass Theatre, 9096 Trattle St, Langley

Box Office: frontofthelineproductions.com, 604-788-3164