Actors wanted for new Langley Players Drama Club production

Auditions to be held Oct. 27 and 28 for January production, Of The Fields Lately

Langley Players Drama Club is holding auditions for new production, Of the Fields Lately. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley Player’s Drama Club is looking for interested thespians to cast in their next production, Of the Fields Lately.

Auditions are open to any skill level, Sunday, Oct. 27 and Monday, Oct. 28, both at 7 p.m., both at Langley Playhouse, 4307 200 St. Callbacks will happen the following evening.

Director Shane Rochon said the play is two acts and stands as a great peice of Canadian entertainment.

“Seeing as it’s the 15th season, I wanted to propose something a little nostalgic in regards to the history of Canadian Theatre,” Rochon said. “David French’s plays about the Mercer family are important pieces of Dramatic Literature. Of the Fields Lately is a direct sequel and greater success to his first play, Leaving Home.”

The play tells the story of son, Ben, who returns home after an absence of two years to find his mother and Jacob’s best friend Wiff, trying to sustain his father.

A heart attack has forced Jacob out of work and he can’t reconcile himself to his frightening situation. Everyone in the play discovers something about himself, under the pressure of imminent death.

“Anyone is welcome to audition,” Rochon noted. “People who are involved range from seasoned and experienced performers to first-time actors. The greatest joy I get is when I have the privilege of witnessing actors who didn’t know they had it within themselves to begin with and really deliver it by opening night.”

Performances will run Wednesdays to Sundays from Jan. 23 to Feb 15.

“It is a 12-week commitment. Rehearsals occur three times weekly and performances are Wednesdays to Sundays,” Rochon added.

The cast includes:

Wiff Roache: (M) 45 – 65 years old

Mary Mercer: (F) 45 – 65 years old

Jacob Mercer: (M) 45 – 65 years old

Ben Mercer: (M) 18 – 30 years old

This is a non-equity production and all cast members are required to become members of Langley Players.

Actors are asked to be available for all of dates, plus rehearsal dates, in order to audition.

Interested applicants are also asked to bring a resume and head-shot to the audition, if possible.

Read More: Outrageous farce, Drop Dead, opens Langley Players Drama Club’s new season

The Langley Players Drama Club is currently readying for their production of Drop Dead, a comedy that runs from Oct. 24 to Nov. 16.

Next up after Of the Fields Lately, Helen Embury will bring Max Frisch’s dark comedy The Arsonists to the LPDC stage next spring.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________