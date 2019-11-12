Agatha needs actors

Auditions for Theatre in the Country’s Murder on the Nile production are open to the public, Nov. 17 and 19. (Theatre in the Country/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Theatre in the Country is holding auditions for Murder on the Nile production, Nov. 17 and 19

The setup for Theatre in the Country’s (TITC) next production, an Agatha Christie murder mystery, is often billed as an irresistible adventure.

Now, the classic play is in need of Langley actors to help bring the steamboat-set period piece to the stage.

Kay Ridgeway has led a charmed life. Blessed with beauty, enormous wealth, and a new husband, she embarks on a honeymoon voyage down the Nile on the paddle steamer Lotus.

Fatal circumstances await when the idyllic surroundings are shattered by a shocking and brutal murder.

Under scrutiny is a multitude of memorable passengers, all with a reason to kill. The tension and claustrophobia builds, as a shocking and audacious conspiracy is laid bare.

Murder on the Nile is a classical 1944 stage play, written by Agatha Christie and based on her own novel.

Directed by Simon Challenger and produced by Reg and Erin Parks, the show will run for three weeks; Feb. 13 to 29, Wednesdays to Saturdays.

Rehearsals will be on Monday and Wednesdays from 6:30-9:30 p.m. and Sundays from 3 to 9 p.m., which actors must be available to attend.

Read More: Production line-up includes Neil Simon, Agatha Christie, and a Catch Me if You Can Musical

Eleven roles need filling with actors in their 20s to 60s; interested thespians are invited to come audition on Sunday, Nov. 17, 1:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 19, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

In order to confirm an audition time, people must submit their resume and head shot to www.theatreinthecountry.com/auditions.

The 2020 season will be TITC’s eighth overall and third in Langley. TITC spent its first five in Maple Ridge before moving to its current space, where auditions will also be held, at Langley Vineyard Church – 5708 Glover Rd.

The Man Who Saved Christmas will close out 2019 with performances running between Nov. 29 and Dec. 14. Based on the true story of toy inventor AC Gilbert, a pacifist toy-maker is forced by the U.S. government to turn his factory into an ammunition plant during the First World War.

