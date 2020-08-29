Aldergrove author takes inspiration from small town life to craft debut novel

Andre Gress, a lifelong Aldergrove resident, published his first book Boone and Jacque: Saddleton’s Secret. (Andre Gress/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Andre Gress, a lifelong Aldergrove resident can now call himself a local published author.

He released his first novel, Boone and Jacque: Saddleton’s Secret earlier this year.

It’s now for sale at Indigo Langley in the local section.

“I’ve been writing for eight years or more,” said Gress, calling the past few years a “trial and error” process.

“I started as a screenwriter and then went from that to being a personal trainer. I did children’s book writing and eventually turned to what I’m doing now,” Gress recalled.

A graduate of Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s creative writing program, Gress pointed to the Harry Potter books as his biggest inspiration for wanting to write.

“Writing is about authors putting peice of themselves that the reader can connect with,” he explained, something he admired about J.K. Rowling when she began penning the mega-successful series set in the wizarding world.

“She was going through a difficult time in her life and I think writing can help people work through those things,” he said.

Under the pen name A.G. Flitcher, Gress tells the story of a small town with a hidden secret.

“Two boys from a small town uncover a hidden part of history, which unearths mayhem and beings that want to take it back,” he explained, acknowledging life in Aldergrove did serve as some inspiration.

Gress said people have told him his writing-style is reminiscent of horror novelist Stephen King, describing his writing as bold, gripping, and engaging.

“I was going to make it a YA novel, but I could really up mystery and suspense this way,” he noted.

Boone and Jacque: Saddleton’s Secret is the first book in a planned series, which will follow the lead characters into adulthood and different pinnacles of their lives.

The second installment is already set to come out this October.

Gress said he hopes people take away from the book that they can still learn a lot on your own from new and challenging experiences.

For him, the challenges of getting published led him to the world of self-publishing, a path he encouraged other budding writers to follow.

“Anyone that wants to be a writer, no traditional publisher will take you on as a newbie without an established following,” he explained, adding that self-publishing led him to keep control of his work.

People can find out more and purchase the book at https://www.amazon.ca/Boone-Jacque-Saddletons.

