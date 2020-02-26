The local rock band played their latest show, releasing new single “A1,” in downtown Vancouver on Feb. 8. (Submitted photo)

Aldergrove band cracks CBC Searchlight’s top 50 in Canada

Out of hundreds of bands from all over Canada, Where We Wander’s fans have spoken

Four Aldergrove musicians have a reason to celebrate this week – cracking the top 50 CBC Music Searchlight competition by audience votes.

The sheer amount of online votes they received, from both friends and fans, have launched them there.

By Thursday, Feb. 27, the top ten bands will be narrowed down by CBC Music judges and online audience votes.

Where We Wander, recognized for their song “Penelope,” is hoping to be one of them.

The song is a self-proclaimed call for listeners to “do what they want,” Jacobson told the Aldergrove Star.

The band, including lead singer Jesse Jacobson, guitarist Nick Waterman, drummer Biz Antonishka, and bassist Kodi Leeperformed the rock ballad at the Aldergrove Fair in July.

Jacobson first met his future bandmates over a decade ago at a birthday party, where they immediately took to jamming.

“The rest is history,” Jacobson said about the band’s past two years touring the West Coast of Canada.

“We’re like family,” he added.

CBC Searchlight’s annual hunt for the best undiscovered music in Canada is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Canadian bands to stand out among hundreds of other acts from territories all over the country.

Three top-ten artists will be determined by votes, while the other seven will be chosen by CBC Music staff judges.

Once the top 10 are announced on Thursday, a panel of music industry judges will take over to determine a winner of Searchlight 2020, to be announced March 5.

This year, CBC Searchlight partnered with the Juno Awards to offer the winning act prizes, including a spot in the Allan Slaight Juno Master Class, a week in-studio at the Calgary National Music Centre, and a CBC Music Festival gig.

RELATED: Aldergrove band needs your votes in CBC Searchlight competition

