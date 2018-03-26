Aldergrove family band in Easter concerts

The Springmans have been bringing joy to audiences of all ages across North America

Aldergrove’s “family band,” The Springmans have a busy schedule with upcoming dates in Europe for their spring concert tour.

In the meantime, locals can enjoy the original and charming music at a couple of Easter weekend appearances in the Aldergrove and Langley area, at Otter Co-op and Township 7 Winery.

This award-winning, ukulele-strumming musical group is made up of proud dad, Perry Springman, and his four talented kids: Emma, 13, Ryan, 10, Sarah, 8, and Jacob, 6. But the real powerhouse of the band is Springman wife and mother, Julia, who schools their children on the road and at home as they perform at over 100 venues per year.

Since the 2016 launch of their first children’s album, “Happy Beach,” the family band has rebranded as The Springmans and have been bringing joy to audiences of all ages across North America. Packed with upbeat, original songs like “Chimichanga,” “Unh Uh No Way,” “Bouncy Bouncy” and “The 3 Minute Clean-up,” Happy Beach received a National Parenting Products Award and a Canadian Covenant Award for “Best Children’s Album of the Year” and was recommended by the Parents’ Choice Foundation as “a likeable collection celebrating kindness, appreciation, family and gratitude.”

The Springmans appear Friday, March 30 at the Easter Party at Otter Coop’s Retail Centre with free performances at: 10:30, 11:30, and 12:30 a.m.

The Springmans follow that up with performances at the Township 7 Winery’s Easter Festival, Sunday, April 1, at a cost of $15 per child. The activities will include a petting zoo with many different farm animals, face painting, live children’s entertainment and the egg hunt in the vines with an individual prize for all participants. There will be a food truck onsite or you can choose to bring your own food along. This is a rain or shine event. Don’t forget to bring your own baskets. There will be three event times, 10, 12 and 2:30 p.m.

For more about the Springmans see their website: https://www.myhappybeach.com/