Aldergrove farm invites artists for life drawing sessions

Art in the Country is hosting a special session of life study this coming Saturday, Oct. 3, at 26864 16th Ave in the backyard of a private country studio.

Hosted by Susan Gorris every Saturday (weather permitting), participants practice social distancing while developing their skills of drawing, painting, and sculpture in a farm setting amid horses, cats, dogs, chickens, peafowl and a very lively rooster.

A professional costumed model assumes a four hour sustained pose; a length of time Gorris said allows for exploration of position, proportion, technique and concept.

“Often these works emerge as diverse yet accomplished works of art,” Gorris said, who additionally invited art enthusiasts to come sign up and experience the inspirational surroundings for themselves.

Pre-registration for the upcoming sessions are required. People can email uu3sgorris@shaw.ca.

The session runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Cost is $20 per participant to help cover the model’s fee.

Coffee is provided.

Other upcoming Art in the Country life drawing sessions dates include Oct. 10, 17, and 24.

More info at susangorris.com/art-in-the-country-aldergrove.

