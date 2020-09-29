Art in the Country holds special sessions on Saturday, Oct. 3rd at 26864-16th Avenue, in the backyard of a private country studio. (Susan Gorris/Special to The Star)

Aldergrove farm invites artists for life drawing sessions

Art in the Country happens this Saturday, Oct. 3, at 26864 16th Ave

Art in the Country is hosting a special session of life study this coming Saturday, Oct. 3, at 26864 16th Ave in the backyard of a private country studio.

Hosted by Susan Gorris every Saturday (weather permitting), participants practice social distancing while developing their skills of drawing, painting, and sculpture in a farm setting amid horses, cats, dogs, chickens, peafowl and a very lively rooster.

A professional costumed model assumes a four hour sustained pose; a length of time Gorris said allows for exploration of position, proportion, technique and concept.

“Often these works emerge as diverse yet accomplished works of art,” Gorris said, who additionally invited art enthusiasts to come sign up and experience the inspirational surroundings for themselves.

READ MORE: Art in the time of COVID: how a Langley exhibition managed it

Pre-registration for the upcoming sessions are required. People can email uu3sgorris@shaw.ca.

The session runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Cost is $20 per participant to help cover the model’s fee.

Coffee is provided.

Other upcoming Art in the Country life drawing sessions dates include Oct. 10, 17, and 24.

More info at susangorris.com/art-in-the-country-aldergrove.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

AldergroveArt

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Art in the Country holds special sessions on Saturday, Oct. 3rd at 26864-16th Avenue, in the backyard of a private country studio. (Susan Gorris/Special to The Star)

Art in the Country holds special sessions on Saturday, Oct. 3rd at 26864-16th Avenue, in the backyard of a private country studio. (Susan Gorris/Special to The Star)

Previous story
PHOTOS: Gallery explores ‘broken promises’ during Japanese Canadian internment in 1940s

Just Posted

VIDEO: Langley’s Chase Claypool makes an impressive NFL debut

A spectacular catch to begin his career with Pittsburgh Steelers

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 27

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Aldergrove farm invites artists for life drawing sessions

Art in the Country happens this Saturday, Oct. 3, at 26864 16th Ave

Three power outages in Langley, one caused by motor vehicle incident

BC Hydro crews are investigating

Langley East Liberal candidate denies NDP accusation of homophobia over crosswalk vote

Margaret Kunst said she has worked with LGBTQ youth with her PuCKS charity

B.C.’s top doctor encourages Halloween costumes to include masks

Dr. Bonnie Henry will soon be releasing guidelines on how to safely trick-or-treat this Halloween

Surrey’s Rialto Theatre shutters after 200% rent increase imposed

Owner says he’s devastated by the closure of the 26-year-old business

Federal child-care plan could help Canada rebound from COVID-induced economic crisis: prof

A $2 billion investment this year could help parents during second wave of pandemic

Action demanded over death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

Family and Indigenous organizations push for thorough investigation

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. nurses report rise in depression, anxiety, exhaustion due to pandemic

A new UBC study looks into how the COVID-19 response has impacted frontline nurses

Horgan frustrated as Transport Canada mandate for BC Ferry riders returns

Transport Canada reinstates rule that bans passengers from lower decks

Racist, homophobic graffiti prominent in downtown Maple Ridge

City councillors up late removing hateful message

Most Read