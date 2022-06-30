Aldergrove hoping for community support this Canada Day

Food, music, and more planned for July 1 celebrations

Deb Grey is president of the Royal Canadian Legion’s Aldergrove branch. She will be preparing potato salad for the upcoming Canada Day event this Friday. (Aldergrove Star files)

Aldergrove legion is once again hitting the same sales numbers as it used to in 2018, shared Debra Gray with a grin on her face.

However, that hasn’t been an easy feat, she added.

“We have our team of executives working really hard to get everyone back.”

Gray herself starts her day at 5 a.m. and juggles between work, home, and volunteering at the legion.

These days she is spending her after-work hours in the kitchen, preparing potato salad for the legion’s upcoming Canada Day event on Friday, July 1.

Still unsure of how many people to expect at the first Canada Day event post-COVID, Gray will be making as much potato salad as feasible.

Besides Gray’s salad, the Friday event will feature a barbeque, birthday cake, and more food in the lounge area. The revenue from food and drinks will help the legion raise money for their projects.

In addition, especially for the Canada Day celebrations, the legion will have live music both outside and inside the branch. People can also enjoy games and other family-friendly activities.

Initially, the local branch had planned more activities, but since the local legion couldn’t get a government grant this time, Gray said they had to work with whatever they could afford.

Returning after COVID, Gray is expecting a “large” turnout from the members and the community.

Laura Cline, the organization’s treasurer, said it is hard even to guess the expected number of attendees.

“Since we haven’t done it last two years, I can’t even estimate,” she said.

But, both the ladies are hoping to welcome as many guests as possible and raise money for the legion.

Registration is not required to attend the event. For more information, people can visit aldergrovelegion.ca.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch #265 is located at 26607 Fraser Hwy., in Aldergrove.

