The Aldergrove Legion Branch 265 takes part in the annual Aldergrove Fair parade which has been moved to July 1 and hosts Canada Day events. (Langley Advance files)

Aldergrove Legion and ag society get in on Canada Day fun

The Aldergrove Fair parade moves to July 1 and the legion branch has family events.

Stop by the Aldergrove Branch #265 for family-oriented fun, most of which is free.

The farmers market runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with old fashioned activities in the legion’s fenced area from noon to 4 p.m.

For kids, there’s a water balloon toss, three-legged races, sack races, wheelbarrow races, an obstacle course, and more.

They can also watch Andrew the Magician at 2 p.m., and try out the bouncy castles, and face painting.

The legion has flag tattoos, flags, pins and Canada Day cake to share with those attending.

On the barbecue will be hamburgers, hotdogs, and steaks, with salads on the side.

Inside the legion building will be the band Valley Fyre and an afternoon of free dancing for those 19 and older.

“The events for the kids are all free for all the children including the bouncy castle and the magic show. Andrew puts on a great show for children; he has worked with us for many years. The birthday cake is free but the food does have a charge. The dancing inside is also free,” said Madeline Roach, the branch secretary manager.

The branch is located at 26607 Fraser Hwy.

Wave and smile

Aldergrove is making some new Canada Day traditions.

The Aldergrove Fair Days Society has moved the community’s big annual parade to Canada Day.

Be along Fraser Highway in Aldergrove by 9:45 a.m. for the start.

The parade was moved ahead to July 1 this year. Traditionally it’s been held during the annual fair which is July 20 to 22.

