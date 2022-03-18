Aldergrove legion to host evening of comedy Saturday

Kids are allowed at the March 26 event but not recommended, jokes organizers

Undercover Band performed on Feb. 25 at the legion in Aldergrove. The organization supports veterans and organizes events like concerts, karaoke, live music, jam night, card bingo and more throughout the year. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Adult comedy, dinner, music, and other activities are scheduled to entertain Aldergrove residents and support veterans.

Coming Saturday, the Royal Canadian Legion’s Aldergrove branch will give the audience a heavy dose of laughter with its first stand-up comedy show of the year.

Featuring three comedians, the show’s headliner will be an actor and ‘Just for Laughs’ comedian Ron Vaudry.

People are allowed to bring kids, but “we recommend they don’t,” as there will be swearing. “Lots of swearing,” commented David Hughes, entertainment coordinator at Aldergrove legion.

Along with comedy, the audience will be able to enjoy music and food. Food truck Helm’s Mobile Kitchen (HMK) will be present to serve burgers, quesadillas, and more.

The two-hour-long event will start at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 26. The non-profit has and will continue to organize entertainment events like concerts, karaoke, live music, jam night, card bingo and more, shared Hughes.

Lined up next at the legion is a comical magic show on May 7.

“We want to keep Aldergrove entertained,” said Hughes.

While the March 26 event is not a fundraiser, the organization created to support veterans have donated to multiple charities in the past. Last year, the Aldergrove legion donated more than $47,000 back to the community.

Like many other businesses, the local legion, too, had a hard time surviving during the pandemic, Hughes said.

For a year and a half, the legion could not hold any live event and later, it had to spread out the tables and close the dance floor, resulting in limited capacity.

He added that one or two entertainment events would be enough to keep “their head above water” and provide community support whenever needed. Hughes shared that most of the events sell fast so he encouraged people to purchase tickets for all events in advance.

Starting about three months ago, the organization began karaoke nights every Wednesday and jam nights every Saturday – when no other special event is planned. Hughes, who has already bought his tickets, is looking forward to the show.

“I know a lot of people would be happy to get out of home after a long time and have a great night of laughter,” he said.

He further invited everyone in the community to visit the Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove branch located at 26607 Fraser Hwy. Tickets for the events can be purchased via its eventbrite page.

For more information, people can visit www.facebook.com/aldergrovelegion/.

