Aldergrove library hopes to reintroduce senior’s programming later in the year

Zoom gatherings including author talks, book clubs, and knitting groups are in the works

The Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL) is developing ways to deliver safe and engaging programming to customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aldergrove librarian Jacquelynne Garden said there is nothing in the way of in-person programming happening right now due to COVID safety, but she has hopes that Zoom-based programming will be launched in the coming months.

“We’ll have our knitting club and book club over Zoom and we’re right now working on offering a ‘how do you Zoom’ one-on-one computer education program,” she said.

Until those programs and in-person events occur, Garden assured books, ebooks, audio books, and their large print sections are still available for people to come in to access it at 26770 29 Ave.

“Hopefully it feels like a safe place,” she said, noting she as seen the need to offer programs to seniors looking to connect.

“With seniors, there is tension in their requests because they are the most vulnerable to the virus, but we would love to get people back in when it’s safe to do so,” Garden explained.

The only event that may be of interest to seniors is an upcoming virtual author visit that is for both adults and teens.

Exploring the narrative of her forthcoming book If I Tell You The Truth, Jasmin Kaur will be discussing the power and challenges that come with raising your voice about important social issues on Jan. 21 through Zoom.

Beyond that virtual event, all other programs are geared to children.

READ MORE: Local libraries a life saver during pandemic, Fort Langley resident says

The Fraser Valley Regional Library network branch is one of 25 locations that reopened to the public last August.

It currently has a maximum allowance of 15 people.

For those unfamiliar with the process, guests must answer;

“Do you have symptoms of COVID-19?”

“Have you recently been in contact with anyone with COVID-19?”

“Have you travelled out of the country within the last 14 days?”

If patrons’ answer “no,” then they are welcome to begin using the free FVRL services.

Arrows, posters, floor stickers, and other items guide their flow through the library – which has been revamped to use the space differently in the age of the coronavirus.

For more information, people can visit fvrl.bibliocommons.com/locations/AL.

Most Read