Aldergrove Old Time Dances return

Grab your dancing shoes and your partner, the weekly Old Time Dances are starting again at the Aldergrove OAP Hall.

Live music is provided by a rotating list of popular local bands, which perform from 1 to 4 p.m. on selected Saturdays, and the occasional Friday if the hall is booked for another event.

The friendly get-togethers cost a mere $6 per person, and this includes coffee, tea and snacks.

The upcoming schedule includes:

Sept. 1 – Windy Mountain Band

Friday, Sept. 7 – Windy Mountain Band

Sept. 8 – No Dance (Car Show)

Sept. 15 – No Dance (Gem Show)

Sept. 22 – Ukrainian Prairie Band

Sept. 29 – Central Fraser Valley Fiddlers

Oct. 06 – Ukrainian Prairie Band

Oct. 13 – Hazelmere Heritage

Oct. 20 – Windy Mountain Band

Oct. 27 – Hazelmere Heritage Fiddlers

The Aldergrove OAP Hall is located at 3015 273rd St., Aldergrove.