Aldergrove Old Time Dances return

Grab your dancing shoes and your partner, the weekly Old Time Dances are starting again at the Aldergrove OAP Hall.
Live music is provided by a rotating list of popular local bands, which perform from 1 to 4 p.m. on selected Saturdays, and the occasional Friday if the hall is booked for another event.
The friendly get-togethers cost a mere $6 per person, and this includes coffee, tea and snacks.
The upcoming schedule includes:
Sept. 1 – Windy Mountain Band
Friday, Sept. 7 – Windy Mountain Band
Sept. 8 – No Dance (Car Show)
Sept. 15 – No Dance (Gem Show)
Sept. 22 – Ukrainian Prairie Band
Sept. 29 – Central Fraser Valley Fiddlers
Oct. 06 – Ukrainian Prairie Band
Oct. 13 – Hazelmere Heritage
Oct. 20 – Windy Mountain Band
Oct. 27 – Hazelmere Heritage Fiddlers
The Aldergrove OAP Hall is located at 3015 273rd St., Aldergrove.