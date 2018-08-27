Aldergrove Old Time Dances return

Bring your dancing shoes and your partner to the Aldergrove OAP Hall

Grab your dancing shoes and your partner, the weekly Old Time Dances are starting again at the Aldergrove OAP Hall.

Live music is provided by a rotating list of popular local bands, which perform from 1 to 4 p.m. on selected Saturdays, and the occasional Friday if the hall is booked for another event.

The friendly get-togethers cost a mere $6 per person, and this includes coffee, tea and snacks.

The upcoming schedule includes:

Sept. 1 – Windy Mountain Band

Friday, Sept. 7 – Windy Mountain Band

Sept. 8 – No Dance (Car Show)

Sept. 15 – No Dance (Gem Show)

Sept. 22 – Ukrainian Prairie Band

Sept. 29 – Central Fraser Valley Fiddlers

Oct. 06 – Ukrainian Prairie Band

Oct. 13 – Hazelmere Heritage

Oct. 20 – Windy Mountain Band

Oct. 27 – Hazelmere Heritage Fiddlers

The Aldergrove OAP Hall is located at 3015 273rd St., Aldergrove.

 

Previous story
Shawn Mendes grabs four awards, delivers big surprises at MMVAs
Next story
Star Calendar

Just Posted

‘Blood Relative’ seeks reconciliation, acceptance

Former TWU student stages true-life play about LGBTQI acceptance

Longtime Langley equestrienne Joy Richardson passes away

Founder of the Spirit of the Horse Garden at Campbell Valley Park was 92

Aldergrove remembers John Jones

Aldergrove United Soccer Club member memory lives on at Athletic Park

UPDATE: Air quality advisory cancelled as fresh air moves into Lower Mainland

Wildfire smoke has been pushed out of the region

Missing man last seen at temples in Abbotsford and Surrey

Police ask for help to locate Miter Singh, 44, last seen on Sunday, Aug. 5

Humans responsible for more than 400 B.C. wildfires so far this season

“It’s important to note that every time we run into a human-caused wildfire, that’s a wildfire that didn’t have to happen.”

45% of oil and gas workers have noise-induced hearing loss: WorkSafeBC

Agency releases new safety bulletin as data show increase of 33% to 45% over five years

Canada to play Venezuela in super-round opener at women’s baseball World Cup

Canadians will start the super round in third place in the standings

Killer whale still ailing; scientists last spotted her on Saturday

J50 is part of the endangered southern resident population

B.C. building groups ask court to axe public construction deal

Agreement had allowed only 19 unions to bid on provincial megaprojects

Aldergrove Old Time Dances return

Bring your dancing shoes and your partner to the Aldergrove OAP Hall

Aldergrove Terry Fox Run returns Sept. 16

Join the Terry Fox Run and help outrun cancer in your community

Crews make headway on Lower Mainland wildfire

BC Wildfire, local crews continue to battle blaze north of Agassiz

Scheer defends birthright policy, says ending ‘birth tourism’ is objective

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen’s office says the “birth on soil” principle has been enshrined in Canada’s citizenship legislation since the introduction of the Canadian Citizenship Act in 1947.

Most Read