Aldergrove quartet relives ‘60s folk music boom

True North Troubadours will be performing at the MCC Festival for World Relief on Friday, Sept. 14 at the Tradex at Abbotsford Airport.

True North Troubadours is an all-acoustic quartet from Aldergrove, performing the songs and harmonies of Peter, Paul & Mary and other ‘60s favourites.

It was conceived in 2015 out of another project called Byrd Dawg, which features Joel Dietrich and Wayne Rempel performing the Everly Brothers and Simon & Garfunkel hits. One evening during rehearsal, Wayne’s wife Diane joined in singing Leaving on a Jet Plane and it was harmonious magic.

The trio reached out to a bass player, Steve Labish, and the immediate chemistry between them resulted in the creation of the True North Troubadours quartet.

The quartet performs ‘60s classics from artists such as Ian & Sylvia Tyson, Bob Dylan, The Byrds, among many others.

Tradex Exhibition Center is located at 1190 Cornell Street, West Abbotsford.

Performers’ Schedule:

5:00 PM doors open and stage performances begin

5:00 – 5:30 Behind The Times

5:45 – 6:15 Brooke Potter

6:30 – 7:30 True North Troubadours

7:30 – 8:30 Auction

8:30 – 9:00 We Are Mystic

9:00 PM Doors close