Aldergrove resident will make sure Santa responds to letters sent to North Pole

Jennifer Gamache, a lover of all things Christmas, is offering personalized letters from Saint Nick

Jennifer Gamache loves all things Christmas.

The Aldergrove resident and educator lives on a Christmas tree farm, where she said many holiday-themed Hallmark movies have been shot.

And while COVID-19 restrictions are shaping a subdued and unfamiliar December, Gamache stressed that Christmas is nowhere near cancelled.

Her brand new business venture is called Signed by Santa, which provides a safe alternative for children and families to make sure correspondence with the big man in red is still possible.

“If they want to order a personalized Santa letter they fill some questions giving Santa some insights to include in the letter,” Gamache explained. “We focus on encouraging kids in what they are learning or working hard at rather than gifts. We weave the parent info into a unique letter telling about the going’s on at the North Pole.”

Parents then have the option to add a “Christmas Eve Experience box” where the letter is tucked inside, otherwise the letter is mailed on its own.

“This box includes reindeer food, snow from the North Pole, a Santa key, a believe bell, NICE certificates, and a candy cane,” Gamache explained.

Gamache said she decorates her home early and carols are already playing. She launched the business at the beginning of the month hopes that the project inspires wonder and imagination in families.

“Our three kids, who are now grown, used to love Santa,” Gamache explained. “We have so many memories of my husband stomping on the roof and ringing bells, making footprints in the snow and leaving cookie crumbs on the floor by the tree.”

People can visit www.signedbysanta.com to find out more.

