Aldergrove Secondary students create It-themed circus of horrors

Grade 12 students at Aldergrove Community Secondary School are hosting its annual haunted house this weekend, paying homage to the popular horror film It. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

A circus of horrors will haunt the halls of Aldergrove Community Secondary School (ACSS) this coming weekend thanks to graduating students.

Inspired by the supernatural horror film It – a Stephen King novel adaptation which debuted its sequel in September – Grade 12 students have constructed spooky passageways with characters and storylines that will come to life as visitors walk through.

“Are you brave enough?” The poster on the school walls reads, a red balloon being the signature mark of the evil clown’s presence.

ACSS Parent Advisory Council (PAC) treasurer and organizer Jodi Van Aert has watched the school’s grad committee execute their chosen theme for this year’s haunt – a scary circus with clowns.

All ages are welcome as well, so “if little ones come in, we’ll have an attendant upfront to inform the student actors” to tone down the horror, Van Aert assured.

Van Aert said the spooking is for a very good cause.

RELATED: Those afraid of clowns brace for new ‘It’ movie

All proceeds from a $2 admission will go towards the Grade 12’s dry grad fund, which will offer the graduation class a fun-filled celebration at Castle Fun Park right after prom this year.

“The more money we raise, the better their dry grad event can be,” Van Aert explained.

Two years ago, when her first child graduated at ACSS, their committee was able to raise $22,000 ($175 a student) throughout the year from various events like bottle drive fundraisers.

“We were able to bring in everything the students wanted to see – a hypnotist, henna artist, photo booth, and tons of prizes,” she said.

READ MORE: Langley haunted house opened last weekend

So far, “the community has been amazing this year,” Van Aert said about their fundraising efforts, and referring to people in the community bringing in donations of circus costumes and unused makeup for the Halloween event.

The house of horrors will run Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, from 4 until 8 p.m. at the high school, located at 26850 29 Ave, for those brave enough to embark on the journey.

Concession foods including hot chocolate, pop, and chips will be available for purchase, with all food sales benefitting the dry grad event as well.