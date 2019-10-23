Grade 12 students at Aldergrove Community Secondary School are hosting its annual haunted house this weekend, paying homage to the popular horror film It. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Aldergrove Secondary students create It-themed circus of horrors

Annual haunted house runs Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, as dry grad fundraiser

A circus of horrors will haunt the halls of Aldergrove Community Secondary School (ACSS) this coming weekend thanks to graduating students.

Inspired by the supernatural horror film It – a Stephen King novel adaptation which debuted its sequel in September – Grade 12 students have constructed spooky passageways with characters and storylines that will come to life as visitors walk through.

“Are you brave enough?” The poster on the school walls reads, a red balloon being the signature mark of the evil clown’s presence.

ACSS Parent Advisory Council (PAC) treasurer and organizer Jodi Van Aert has watched the school’s grad committee execute their chosen theme for this year’s haunt – a scary circus with clowns.

All ages are welcome as well, so “if little ones come in, we’ll have an attendant upfront to inform the student actors” to tone down the horror, Van Aert assured.

Van Aert said the spooking is for a very good cause.

RELATED: Those afraid of clowns brace for new ‘It’ movie

All proceeds from a $2 admission will go towards the Grade 12’s dry grad fund, which will offer the graduation class a fun-filled celebration at Castle Fun Park right after prom this year.

“The more money we raise, the better their dry grad event can be,” Van Aert explained.

Two years ago, when her first child graduated at ACSS, their committee was able to raise $22,000 ($175 a student) throughout the year from various events like bottle drive fundraisers.

“We were able to bring in everything the students wanted to see – a hypnotist, henna artist, photo booth, and tons of prizes,” she said.

READ MORE: Langley haunted house opened last weekend

So far, “the community has been amazing this year,” Van Aert said about their fundraising efforts, and referring to people in the community bringing in donations of circus costumes and unused makeup for the Halloween event.

The house of horrors will run Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, from 4 until 8 p.m. at the high school, located at 26850 29 Ave, for those brave enough to embark on the journey.

Concession foods including hot chocolate, pop, and chips will be available for purchase, with all food sales benefitting the dry grad event as well.

Previous story
Actors wanted for new Langley Players Drama Club production

Just Posted

Lower turnout for Langley’s voters in 2019

Early voting was up compared to 2015

Aldergrove Secondary students create It-themed circus of horrors

Annual haunted house runs Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, as dry grad fundraiser

Kwantlen First Nations ‘overlooked’ in middle school plans

Majority of IR 6 residents sign petition against D.W. Poppy becoming a middle school

Harry Potter-themed house opens for Halloween in Langley

Each year the Halloween house draws inspirations from a different Harry Potter book in the series

Langley’s City Park gets a make-over

Paved paths, open field areas, acentral plaza, sports field, and dog off-leash area offically added

VIDEO: Is the stethoscope dying? High-tech options pose threat

World-renowned cardiologist believes the device is just a pair of ‘rubber tubes’

‘The West Wants Out’: Wexit rallies planned in Alberta as separatist momentum grows

Rallies scheduled in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer

VIDEO: Chill with polar bears through an Arctic live cam

Cam reopens just ahead of Polar Bear Week

UPDATE: Charges pending after two teens pepper sprayed at Port Coquitlam high school

Mounties are still working to determine exactly how many youth were involved

Aquilini companies deny negligence in U.S. vineyard fire that killed two kids

Fire occurred at Red Mountain Vineyard, located in southeast Washington State

Surrey cop killer gets new parole conditions

Surrey RCMP Constable Roger Pierlet, 23, was shot dead on March 29, 1974

Former Kelowna Hells Angels associate could be deported, court rules

David Revell has lost his fight against deportation from Canada

Witness of Abbotsford shooting recounts terrifying experience

He describes being caught between the gunmen and their intended target

Alcohol available onboard BC Ferries starting Thursday

Beer and wine sales begin at 11 a.m. on select Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay sailings

Most Read