Aldergrove Skating Club presents “Proud to be Canadian” for their spring pop concert this Friday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m. at Aldergrove Arena, 2882 – 272 Street.

Tickets are $10 each (free to four years old and younger) and can be purchased in advance. For ticket information email info@aldergroveskatingclub.com