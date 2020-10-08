Aldergrove Village Shopping Centre hosts Halloween Hunt in a Box on Oct. 24. (The Finer Details Event Planning Inc./Special to The Star).

Aldergrove Village Shopping Centre invites families for COVID-safe Halloween Hunt

People can stop by on Saturday, Oct. 24, to dawn costumes and pick up a free ‘party in a box’

Aldergrove Village Shopping Centre has annually held a ghost and goblin gathering for the past two years, but with COVID-19, this year’s Halloween Hunt will look different.

The business core at 26310 Fraser Hwy invites people to stop by on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The tenants and management of the Aldergrove Village Shopping Centre will be providing families with a “party in a box,” which contains decor, goodies, and activities for all ages.

All current layers of protection and safety protocols for physical distancing will be in place (including physical barriers and line up markers). Masks are strongly encouraged.

There will also be a virtual costume contest component; the public will be invited to submit a picture (either taken at the shopping centre or from home) via Facebook, and the winner will take home a prize donated by tenants at Aldergrove Village Shopping Centre.

An online reservation system where families can reserve a box in advance will be in place at www.partyinaboxcanada.ca.

READ MORE: Aldergrove shopping centre hosts free Halloween hunt for treats and prizes

These boxes will be set aside until 1 p.m., at which point all boxes will be given out first come, first served.

The event has traditionally attracted hundreds of guests and had different themes including “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” in 2019.

