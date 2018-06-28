Aldergrove zoo’s train station renamed after longtime volunteer

The zoo has a special ceremony and other events on the Canada Day longweekend.

July 2 is when the Greater Vancouver Zoo not only returns its refurbished train to service but also when it renames the train station after a longtime volunteer. A ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m.

Hugh Lavery volunteered at the zoo for a dozen years before his death in February.

He was the train conductor, enjoying operating the mini train that travels the grounds of the zoo.

The train was taken out of commission in autumn 2017 and refurbished by three companies. It’s now ready to return to service.

The Family Farmyard is a new animal activity that starts July 1. People can interact with, and learn about rabbits, sheep, goats, chickens and geese.

Starting June 29, the zoo offers Keeper Talks, lectures that spotlight a day in the life of keepers and the animals they tend. They talks focus on 15 of the zoo’s 140 species.