Alt-rock band Needtobreathe announced for Abbotsford Centre

Alt-rock band Needtobreathe comes to Abbotsford Centre on Sept. 16 as part of their Forever on Your Side tour.

Alt-rock band Needtobreathe from South Carolina has announced it will be making a stop in Abbotsford as part of its Forever on Your Side Tour.

The band plays Abbotsford Centre at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 16.

The group’s new track, Bridges Burn, is now available from their forthcoming collection of songs, Forever On Your Side, slated for release on July 13.

Needtobreathe kicks off its 37-city tour Aug. 10 in New Braunfels, Texas. Los Angeles duo Johhnyswim will support the band on all dates.

Widely acknowledged for their anthemic, alt-rock dynamic, brothers Bear Rinehart (vocals, guitar) and Bo Rinehart (guitar, vocals), bassist/vocalist Seth Bolt and keyboardist/vocalist Josh Lovelace have earned those accolades through musicianship and innovation.

Forever On Your Side was recorded with the producer trio Niles City Sound (Leon Bridges) out of their studio in Fort Worth, Texas.

The four-track collection of songs and collaboration represents a creative leap for the band, which usually self-records and produces out of their home studio, Plantation Studios, in Summerville, South Carolina.

Their blockbuster 2014 album Rivers In the Wasteland landed the band their first Grammy Award nomination, topped Billboard’s Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts, and earned their highest-charting single yet with Brother (featuring Gavin DeGraw).

Their sixth studio album, Hard Love, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Albums Chart, and explored the world of electronic effects and instrumentation. The band joined forces with R&B/soul vocal powerhouse Andra Day – a two-time Grammy nominee and three-time BET Award nominee – for the title track.

Needtobreathe first began exploring their various influences back in the early 2000s, soon after the Rinehart brothers left their rural hometown of Possum Kingdom, S.C.

In addition to releasing a half dozen studio albums and one double live album, the band has devoted the last decade and a half to continually touring, building a devoted and growing fan base that has followed them from their early days playing small clubs to outdoor amphitheaters and arenas they sell out today.

Tickets for their Abbotsford concert go on sale starting Friday, March 30. Prices ranges from $33.50 to $65.

They are available at ticketmaster.ca, at the venue box office or by phone at 1-855-985-5000.