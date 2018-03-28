Alt-rock band Needtobreathe comes to Abbotsford Centre on Sept. 16 as part of their Forever on Your Side tour.

Alt-rock band Needtobreathe announced for Abbotsford Centre

Concert on Sunday, Sept. 16 is part of 37-city tour

Alt-rock band Needtobreathe from South Carolina has announced it will be making a stop in Abbotsford as part of its Forever on Your Side Tour.

The band plays Abbotsford Centre at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 16.

The group’s new track, Bridges Burn, is now available from their forthcoming collection of songs, Forever On Your Side, slated for release on July 13.

Needtobreathe kicks off its 37-city tour Aug. 10 in New Braunfels, Texas. Los Angeles duo Johhnyswim will support the band on all dates.

Widely acknowledged for their anthemic, alt-rock dynamic, brothers Bear Rinehart (vocals, guitar) and Bo Rinehart (guitar, vocals), bassist/vocalist Seth Bolt and keyboardist/vocalist Josh Lovelace have earned those accolades through musicianship and innovation.

Forever On Your Side was recorded with the producer trio Niles City Sound (Leon Bridges) out of their studio in Fort Worth, Texas.

The four-track collection of songs and collaboration represents a creative leap for the band, which usually self-records and produces out of their home studio, Plantation Studios, in Summerville, South Carolina.

Their blockbuster 2014 album Rivers In the Wasteland landed the band their first Grammy Award nomination, topped Billboard’s Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts, and earned their highest-charting single yet with Brother (featuring Gavin DeGraw).

Their sixth studio album, Hard Love, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Albums Chart, and explored the world of electronic effects and instrumentation. The band joined forces with R&B/soul vocal powerhouse Andra Day – a two-time Grammy nominee and three-time BET Award nominee – for the title track.

Needtobreathe first began exploring their various influences back in the early 2000s, soon after the Rinehart brothers left their rural hometown of Possum Kingdom, S.C.

In addition to releasing a half dozen studio albums and one double live album, the band has devoted the last decade and a half to continually touring, building a devoted and growing fan base that has followed them from their early days playing small clubs to outdoor amphitheaters and arenas they sell out today.

Tickets for their Abbotsford concert go on sale starting Friday, March 30. Prices ranges from $33.50 to $65.

They are available at ticketmaster.ca, at the venue box office or by phone at 1-855-985-5000.

Previous story
Matthew Good collapses onstage during Edmonton show

Just Posted

VIDEO: Giants score huge game three victory

Balanced scoring effort gives Vancouver 2-1 series lead over Victoria Royals in WHL quarter-finals

Gay Langley clergy: Navigating people’s differences with love

An Aldergrove Anglican minister is helping others understand sexual orientation and gender identity.

Council, landowner still not talking over vacant Fort Langley buildings

Township council decided not to ask a local developer to speak to them.

LETTER: Inaction by Liberals ‘appalling’

Ontario man weighs in on politicians’ support for the veterans

Aviation enthusiasts needed to assist at flight museum in Langley

An open house on Saturday is aimed at eliciting more people to volunteer.

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

B.C. parents to save up to $350 a month on child care by April

Premier John Horgan made the announcement Wednesday

Death of Vancouver Island boy, 6, suspicious: police

The RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance with information

NHL prospect fined $34,000 after punching B.C. man in face

Ryan Olsen of Delta was found to have knocked Liam Griffin unconscious outside a house party

Plea for help found in walnut shell likely a hoax, police say

Abbotsford woman found note glued inside nut purchased in Langley

Coquitlam RCMP warn of ‘parking lot fraud’

Police say suspects are pretending to get hit by cars, then demand cash instead of going to ICBC

Alt-rock band Needtobreathe announced for Abbotsford Centre

Concert on Sunday, Sept. 16 is part of 37-city tour

Opioid-linked deaths are on the rise Canada-wide: Ottawa

Overdoses have been particularly bad in B.C.

Spike in drug overdoses Tuesday results in Surrey alert

Fraser Health warns users and responders after at least eight overdoses in four-hour period

Most Read