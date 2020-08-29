Allen Yang, Bronsen Rasmusse, Nick Svab of Fear the Wolves. (Fear the Wolves/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Alternative rock band drops music video for latest single, ‘Get Down’

Allen Yang, Bronsen Rasmussen, and Langley resident Nick Svab make up the hard rock trio

A hard rock trio that take inspiration from bands like Theory of a Deadman, Nickleback, Seether and Korn, have officially released a music video for their single “Get Down.”

Allen Yang, Nick Svab, and Bronsen Rasmussen make up the band that have been performing and recording since early 2019.

Svab is from Langley and said seeing the finished result of his band’s music video really made him realize how well the band had executed the goals they set out to do.

“We really took this up to the next level for us,” Svab said. “I think I can speak for the whole band by saying that this video really expresses how we perform! We’re all in high hopes that this song gets some traction in the catchy rock realm.”

READ MORE: Fear the Wolves – a new band with teeth

While the video drops in the thick if the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when live performances have been completely cancelled, Svab said the band is keeping hope that performance opportunities will come again soon.

“We’re using this time to then focus on other aspects of the band, such as the release of our new single, merchandise and other business aspects,” he explained.

Svab said Fear the Wolves does have one booking coming up at the Railway in Vancouver on Sept. 18.

“It’s going to be one to remember,” he assured.

People can visit https://www.facebook.com/fearthewolvesband for more on the band.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CoronavirusLangleyMusic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Aldergrove author takes inspiration from small town life to craft debut novel

Just Posted

Alternative rock band drops music video for latest single, ‘Get Down’

Allen Yang, Bronsen Rasmussen, and Langley resident Nick Svab make up the hard rock trio

Aldergrove author takes inspiration from small town life to craft debut novel

Local writer Andre Gress published adventure novel Boone and Jacque: Saddleton’s Secret

Abbotsford company lands part of $374 million aerospace contract for U.S. military

Cascade Aerospace and Marshall Aerospace and Defense Group to maintain KC-130 transport aircraft

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, Bison Ten Yell Day, and Slinky Day all coming up this week

Langley Conservative MPs welcome new leader

Erin O’Toole wasn’t first choice of both the party representatives in Langley

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to a record 124 on Friday

Latest total from 5,416 test results as virus testing ramps up

Fraser Health recruiting ‘health influencers’ to help bend the COVID-19 curve

People aged 20 to 29 now represent 30 per cent of the new cases

Army aircraft crashes off California, killing 2 soldiers

The aircraft crashed during a routine training exercise

Man shot by police in Wisconsin no longer handcuffed to hospital bed

Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back on Sunday

Breastfeeding during the pandemic: what we know and don’t know

There’s still little research to show if breastmilk transmits COVID-19

‘It’s all the worst things rolled into one’: B.C. woman advocates for awareness, funds for Huntington’s disease

The virtual BC Walk for Huntington Disease is set for Sept. 13.

NHL playoffs return after 2-day break for protests

Games were postponed due to protest racial injustice

WestJet says refusal to wear a mask could mean travel ban for a year

The policy will be applicable to all WestJet flights as well its budget subsidiary Swoop

WestJet starts sharing passenger information for COVID-19

B.C. again intervenes in federal jurisdiction to contain virus

Most Read