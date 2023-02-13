Annual Fort Langley Film Festival returns to the community Hall

Fort Langley Film Festival, presented by the Creative Compass Society, is set to take place this month, with a lineup of local and international independent films and special events. The festival will feature a range of short and full-length films, as well as question and answer sessions with filmmakers and presentations.

“The Fort Langley Film Festival is a celebration of emerging talent and creativity in the film industry,” said Brigitte Seib, founder of the Creative Compass Society. “We are thrilled to bring a diverse and exciting lineup of films to Langley and provide a platform for local and international filmmakers to showcase their work.”

The festival kicks off on the evening of Friday, Feb. 24 with an awards gala reception of the Fort Flicks 48-Hour Film Challenge, which saw 13 teams of all ages from local schools, post-secondary institutions, and the community create short films over a single weekend. All of the films from the challenge will be screened on Friday night, with the winning filmmakers being awarded the Best Film prize and their short film being screened the following day.

Saturday, Feb. 25 festivities will start at 10 a.m. with a coffee social hour, followed by an afternoon presentation of short films from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., the festival will feature a screening of the local dramedy, Rehab, directed by Peters First Nation member and filmmaker Andrew Genaille. The film tells the story of a First Nation father who kidnaps his daughter’s celebrity crush and brings him back to the reserve to clean up. Filmmakers will be in attendance for a question and answer session after the screening.

In the evening, festival goers will have the chance to watch the dramedy Syncopation from Mexico, which follows the story of a young jazz musician from a wealthy family and the sacrifices he must make for success. The film will be followed by an opportunity to mingle and chat with fellow film enthusiasts.

On Sunday morning at 11 a.m., the Creative Compass Society will screen their short film, Wheels of Time, in association with Langley Heritage Society. The film is a tribute to life at Fort Langley and the CN station from 1910 onwards and was created during the pandemic.

The festival will also feature a screening of the award-winning B.C. documentary Rematriation at 1 p.m. and a screening of the powerful documentary, The Aesthetics of the Fight, at 3:30 p.m. The film explores the scientific, cultural, economic, and sociopolitical perspectives of the Rio de Paz movement and its peaceful demonstrations in Rio de Janeiro.

The festival is made possible by the support of BC Gaming, Metro Vancouver, Township of Langley, Fort Langley Community Improvement Society, All in One Productions, and Everything Film Equipment Rentals.

“The Fort Langley Film Festival is a fantastic opportunity for people to come together and experience the creative and artistic talent of local and international filmmakers,” said Brigitte Seib. “We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the festival and support emerging talent in the film industry.”

For more information on the Fort Langley Film Festival, people can contact Brigitte Seib at info@creative-compass.com or visit www.fortlangleyfilmfestival.com.

