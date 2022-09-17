Annual Wine Run and Ride even returns with a twist

Those who don’t want to run can ride a horse

Runners will cover a10 km route, which includes the scenic trails of Campbell Valley Park. They could also stop for tastings at selected local award-winning wineries. Live music, snacks, and more planned. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

The annual Campbell Valley Wine Run and Ride event is back this year with its ninth edition, and this time people will have the option to ride on a horse instead of running.

Taking place Sunday, Sept. 25, this year’s charity event will benefit Pacific Riding for Developing Abilities (PRDA), with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the equestrian therapy facility.

PRDA has been providing equestrian therapy programs for adults and children in Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley communities for more than 40 years.

Following a pre-run toast, the event will kick off at 9 a.m. with costumed runners making their way along the 10 km route, which includes the scenic trails of Campbell Valley Park. Runners will stop for tastings at selected local award-winning wineries – Township 7 Vineyards and Winery, Chaberton Estate Winery and Vista D’oro Farms & Winery.

The wine run will begin and finish at PRDA’s home base, located at 1088 – 208th Street in Langley.

Post-run, participants can celebrate with a complimentary charcuterie box by Salt and Thyme and their beverage of choice from the sponsoring wineries or on-tap beer provided by the IRL Group.

In addition to sips and snacks, attendees can look forward to live music by Brock Phillips Music and winning prizes for the best team and individual costumes.

Riders will also join the Fraser Valley Hounds Society’s third annual charity hunt at 11 a.m., starting at Histed Farm, and enjoy the wine run after-party before heading out for the hunt ride through Campbell Valley Park.

Michelle Ingall, PRDA’s executive director, shared that the Campbell Valley Wine Run started as a relatively small ‘fun run’ but has grown to become the facility’s largest annual fundraiser.

“PRDA would like to thank the wineries for their continued support, as well as all our sponsors and volunteers for helping make this event something our runners look forward to year after year,” Ingall concluded.

Tickets to the event cost $90 per person. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. To purchase tickets, people can visit eventbrite.ca/e/campbell-valley-wine-run-10-ish-km-tickets-363328424097.

