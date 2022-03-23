Arcade Fire performs at the Juno Awards in Vancouver, Sunday, March, 25, 2018. The Montreal rock band Arcade Fire is set to perform at the Juno Awards in May. It will be the group’s first time back on the Juno stage since its performance at the 2018 awards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Arcade Fire performs at the Juno Awards in Vancouver, Sunday, March, 25, 2018. The Montreal rock band Arcade Fire is set to perform at the Juno Awards in May. It will be the group’s first time back on the Juno stage since its performance at the 2018 awards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Arcade Fire to perform at Juno Awards in May

This year marks the first in-person presentation of the awards show since 2019

The Montreal rock band Arcade Fire is set to perform at the Juno Awards in May.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences and CBC say the band will be playing from its upcoming album, “We,” which is set for release on May 6.

It will be the group’s first time back on the Juno stage since its performance at the 2018 awards.

This year will also mark the first in-person presentation of the awards show since 2019.

The event is set to take place at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on May 15 and will be broadcast across Canada and online by CBC.

Arcade Fire, co-founded by frontman Win Butler two decades ago, has received multiple awards for its albums, including the 2011 Grammy for album of the year.

On the weekend, Butler’s brother and bandmate Will Butler announced he left Arcade Fire at the end of last year, saying both he and the group have changed over time.

But he stressed the other members are still his “friends and family.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘It feels very natural’: Arcade Fire’s Win Butler gets Canadian citizenship

Music

Previous story
Collaborative exhibit merges paintings, drawings, and sculptures

Just Posted

Langley’s Trinity Western University Spartans women’s volleyball team has officially won their fifth – and third consecutive – Canada West Championship with a 3-1 victory over Alberta Pandas. (TWU)
VIDEO: TWU Spartans are CW women’s volleyball champions, again

Clayton Eheler seen with a tiger somewhere in Asia in 2014. (file)
Suspected Chilliwack gangster arrested in Langley

Aldergrove artist Susan Gorris and White Rock artist Marilyn Dyer have joined forces to created “Braided Lives,” an exhibition on display now in a pop-up gallery in White Rock. (Special to Black Press Media)
Collaborative exhibit merges paintings, drawings, and sculptures

Volunteers Vaughn Erickson, Sandy Hope, and Murray Robinson put the finishing touches on a new display cabinet at the BC Farm Museum. (Jim McGregor/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: History buffs toil in preparation for re-opening