Art show turns spotlight on changes at home

Fort Gallery opens Thursday, July 8 with their newest exhibition. It’s a juried show featuring 20 artists and the exhibition is called Making Home. (Special to Langley Advance Times.

This year’s juried exhibition at the Fort Gallery is the co-operative’s fourth and final exhibition in the Making Home exhibition series; and reflects on changing relationship to living spaces in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Lower Mainland’s housing crisis.

It blurs boundaries between public and private spheres and explores ideas of confinement and space, said gallery administrator Margaret Campbell.

LAST SHOW: VIDEO – Langley sculpture spotlights Latin dancing subculture in new show

The show features 20 artists: Aimee Benny Brown, Carolina Bergonzoni, Carrie Lam, Damla Tamer, Fei Disbrow, Gemma Crowe, Janine Schroedter, Jen McGowan, Kat Grabowski, Keely O’Brien, Khim Hipol, Kristy Carse, Madalen Claire Benson, Michal Tkachenko, Nam Le, Nicole Melnicky, Rebecca Wang, Romane Bladou, Sebastian Laskowski, and Susan Jessop.

Making Home is on view at the Fort Gallery starting today (Thursday, July 8) and running until Aug. 14.

PREVIOUS SHOW: Trio of artists prepare to tackle motherhood in upcoming exhibit

There’s also an opening reception in the gallery’s garden, Saturday, July 10, from 1 to 4:30 p.m., but guests must RSVP at www.fortgallery.ca.

The gallery is open Tuesdays through Fridays, from noon to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 9048 Glover Rd. in Fort Langley.

.

Artart exhibitFort Langley