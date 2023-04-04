A view of “Frida Kahlo: The Immersive Biography,” coming to the PNE Agrodome. (Photos courtesy of Frida Kahlo Corporation)

A view of “Frida Kahlo: The Immersive Biography,” coming to the PNE Agrodome. (Photos courtesy of Frida Kahlo Corporation)

ART SHOW

Artist Frida Kahlo the focus of ‘Immersive Biography’ exhibit coming to Metro Vancouver

May opening date for another Tandem Expositions event

Tickets went on sale Tuesday (April 4) for another “immersive” art exhibit in Metro Vancouver, this one focused on Frida Kahlo.

In a Western Canadian debut, “Frida Kahlo: The Immersive Biography” will open at the PNE Agrodome on May 3.

The art show is toured to Vancouver by Frida Kahlo Corporation, Spain-based Layers of Reality and Quebec’s Tandem Expositions.

The biographical story of the Mexican artist is brought to life in an exhibition utilizing seven “distinct transformational spaces, including an optional award-winning VR experience,” an event advisory says.

“Unlike other art exhibitions, this exhibit does not include reproductions of Kahlo’s paintings. Instead, it utilizes a range of innovative techniques, including historical photographs, original films, digital environments, artistic installations, collector’s items and newly created music, to create an immersive experience that captures the essence of Kahlo’s life and art.”

Tickets for the PNE dates are sold on fridakahlovancouver.com, which links to TicketLeader’s website. Passes start at $30.

“Frida Kahlo: The Immersive Biography” toured across Europe and the U.S. and made its Canadian debut in Montreal before the scheduled Vancouver run.

Tandem Expositions is also behind the success of “Imagine Van Gogh,” “Imagine Picasso” and “Imagine Monet” at venues across Canada and the U.S. over the past three years.

In Surrey, Paquin Entertainment Group’s “Beyond Van Gogh” art exhibition filled the Agriplex at Cloverdale Fairgrounds for the month of February and first week of March.

• RELATED STORY: ‘Beyond King Tut’ opened in Vancouver exactly 100 years after the boy king’s tomb discovery; The latest ‘immersive’ exhibition showcases life in ancient Egypt.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

art exhibitVisual Arts

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Michael Cera to appear in ‘Barbie’ movie as discontinued character Allan

Just Posted

Turnout was up for the second post-pandemic Head of the Fort regatta in Fort Langley on Saturday, April 1, with an estimated 340 competitors.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: More competitors take part in Head of the Fort regatta

Members of Canada’s technology sector say they’re worried the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank will have a chilling effect on investments in their sector. A pedestrian carries an umbrella while walking past a Silicon Valley Bank Private branch in San Francisco, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
PAINFUL TRUTH: Arguments against optimism

Passersby and neighbours to H.D. Stafford Middle School were a little taken back by a sign erected on the Grade Crescent school site Saturday morning. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Is H.D. Stafford Middle School really up for sale?

Langley’s Sueah Park posted her second consecutive top-four individual finish as an SFU Red Leafs team member at the San Marcos Shootout Tuesday, March 28, at Temecula, California. (Western Washington Athletics)
Langley’s Sueah Park and SFU Red Leafs win first team golf victory of the season

Pop-up banner image