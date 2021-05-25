Artist Gabrielle Strauss’s watercolour work <em>Daisy Love</em>. (Special to The Star)

Artist group invites spectators to take a closer look

Latest Fort Langley Artist Group exhibition runs online until June 26

Let’s take a closer look.

That’s what the Fort Langley Artists Group (FLAG) collectively decided when arriving at a theme for their first Summer show of 2021.

Member Gabrielle Strauss said the group narrows the field of vision and examines subject matter in a more intimate manner, as if looking through a magnifying glass or a macro lens.

“Because of COVID-19 restrictions, FLAG will continue presenting their creations virtually,” Strauss explained. “With the click of a mouse, you can enjoy the new close-up interpretations of the Zooming In show.

The exhibition is on now until June 26 with more than 60 works on display and up for sale.

People can view and order artwork from Langley painters on their website and social media platforms.

Established in 1993, FLAG is a collection of artists residing in the Township of Langley who are dedicated to their own art and to the promotion of the arts in their community.

They currently have more than 12 members and hold various exhibitions throughout the year.

People can visit www.facebook.com/fortlangleyartistsgroup for more.

art exhibitFort Langley

