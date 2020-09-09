Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival streamed several live, ticketed performances from Chief Sepass Theatre throughout the Labour Day long weekend. (Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival/Special to the Star)

Artists and audiences praise technical aspects of virtual Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival

Organizers estimate 7,500 to 12,500 people watched the festival online over Labour Day long weekend

The Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival went live during the Labour Day long weekend, and while audiences were able to be physically present, organizers say the turnout of virtual viewers was high.

Founder Karen Zukas said the average stream was watched by an estimated three to five people each, which means that the total festival attendance this year was between 7,500 to 12,500.

“Quite a few people were sharing it on social media or having a backyard festival,” Zukas said. “People came together to enjoy it as an experience.”

Zukas said the typical retention rate, or how many people stuck with the stream and watched until the very end, for events like these is normally 50 per cent.

“People were watching all the way through and we saw 90 per cent retention rate,” Zukas said, describing that number as “superb.”

COVID-19 prevented the festival to celebrate its third year in Fort Langley, forcing organizers to get creative and bring fans a safe and socially distanced option.

The online event had 17 pre-recorded performers, interviews with performers, art, and two live streamed ticketed events including the All-star Blues Show hosted by Jim Byrnes with Taylor James Band and Mimosa and Siobhan Walsh – a tribute to Aretha Franklin.

The biggest note from viewers that Zukas said she received was the high quality production value.

“People said it looked so professional – like a television broadcast – and that was our goal,” Zukas noted.

While a couple technical issues arose with the ticketed events, Zukas said everyone got in and the technical team came through to solve the problems.

She was also quick to point out that this year’s festival was as much for the performers as it was for the viewers – giving musicians an outlet to showcase their talents.

Taylor James, one of the festival’s performers, thanked the festival and crew for the outlet.

READ MORE: ‘We want you to be part of the community from your living room’

“You put on a very pro show. I know it wasn’t easy navigating all the details. It felt so good to perform again,” James said.

Another performer, Laila Baili, called the virtual festival a job well done.

“Incredibly high production values, a fantastic job with the mix – definitely a cut above most of the virtual festivals I’ve seen thus far,” she said.

Because of the virtual success, Zukas added that there will always be an online component to the Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival.

“The festival shows and community spotlight videos will all be available on our YouTube channel next week for people to view and enjoy,” Zukas added. “There will be a small fee to download and view the headliner concert shows.”

People can visit www.fortlangleyjazzfest.com for videos and highlights from the festival.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

________________________________

CoronavirusFort LangleyJazz

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Filmmakers relying on virtual world to build buzz at Toronto film festival

Just Posted

New students get drive-through tour of Trinity Western campus

Langley-based university holds COVID-aware student orientation week

A Langley campaign to help with the financial burden of battling cancer aids a fourth family

COVID-19 likely to put a crimp in fundraising by father and son

Artists and audiences praise technical aspects of virtual Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival

Organizers estimate 7,500 to 12,500 people watched the festival online over Labour Day long weekend

Smoky Skies Alert issued for southern B.C. due to fires in Washington

Forecasting model illustrates drifting smoke hundreds of miles from fires

No full “at home” option for Langley students

The Langley School District has detailed its Transition Support Model plans

B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Nearly 1,400 active cases in B.C., more than 3,000 under public health monitoring

‘We want him back’: Canucks trying to re-sign goalie Jacob Markstrom

Vancouver GM Jim Benning has long list of NHL off-season tasks

‘It’s all the worst things rolled into one’: B.C. woman advocates for awareness, funds for Huntington’s disease

The virtual BC Walk for Huntington Disease is set for Sept. 13.

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

Study shows fewer than 1 per cent Canadian blood donors had COVID antibodies

Researchers say antibodies indicate past infection

Three or more sailing wait for BC Ferries travellers leaving the Island

BC Ferries experiencing heavy traffic for post-Labour Day weekend travellers

Farmers call on B.C. NDP to allow more housing, business

Secondary homes, restaurants, rentals can keep farms viable

Abbotsford’s pink-haired pitching phenom throws 83 mph fastball

Baseball prodigy Raine Padgham records impressive throwing speed at recent Baseball BC camp

Green party leadership race nearly doubles party membership numbers

Party officials say the Greens added 15,000 new people to their membership list during the campaign

Most Read