Artists go incognito for new exhibition

Langley Arts Council’s (LAC) latest exhibition, Incognito, incorporates a bit of suspense and mystery for painting collectors looking for a new decoration for their wall.

The current gallery, which runs from now until Jan. 6, is up for sale – but artists names will not be displayed upfront.

Ranging in themes and inspiration, Amy Dyck, LAC’s office manager, said the Incognito idea is meant to be a fun exploration that separates any prior association of an artist’s name from the work.

“A lot of art organizations run this type of event,” Dyck explained. “Ours are all 10 x 10’s with no name on them; it’s all about the art and what you like – it doesn’t matter who painted it.”

The artwork is currently being showcased at the Township of Langley Civic Facility reception area, 20338 65 Ave.

Interested buyers can contact Dyck by calling 604-534-0781 if they wish to purchase a painting.

Once it’s in the buyer’s hands, the artist’s name will be listed on the back of the work as a surprise.

”We’ve had over 60 submissions, which is almost three times the amount of submissions in the past,” Dyck said, attributing the successful year to the growing LAC team.

”We had a really great response from people in Langley and got submissions from all over B.C.,” she continued.

An opening reception was held on Friday, Nov. 8, where roughly 40 people came to mingle and observe the art, including City Mayor Val van der Broek and Township Mayor Jack Froese.

Money raised from the exhibition will be split 50/50, with half going to the artist and half going to LAC to continue to fund classes and artistic initiatives in the community.

For more information on LAC’s exhibition, people can visit www.langleyarts.ca.

