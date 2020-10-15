Artists of Aldergrove called upon to go Incognito next month

Langley Arts Council’s Incognito Exhibition in the fall of 2019. (Langley Arts Council/Special to the Star)

Incognito is an annual fundraising event for the Langley Arts Council (LAC) that is held around the holidays each year.

The LAC puts forward an open call to the local arts community inviting them to create and sell 10” x 10” original artworks to sell.

Each artwork is priced at $100 (tax included) and will be available for purchase in person and online through LAC.

Artists are invited to apply, though they should note there is a limit of three submissions per participant.

Art must be wired and ready to hang for the exhibition and be 10 x 10 inches in size by 1.5 inches deep.

Artists will be anonymous until after the work is purchased.

Profits from artwork sales will be split 50/50 between the artist and the LAC.

To apply, artists can visit www.langleyarts.ca/submit/calls-to-artists.

Gallery director Claire Sarfeld said Incognito is a cash and carry show, meaning all artworks that are bought can be taken off the wall right away.

“This is the perfect event with the holidays drawing near to pick up an original piece of artwork from a local artist,” Sarfeld explained. “It will also be a one-stop-shop with a variety of subject matter being portrayed and in different styles, there is sure to be something for everyone.”

The Incognito exhibition will be on display at the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre from Nov. 6 until Jan. 6, 2021.

There will be an opening reception for this exhibition held at the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre Main Hall Gallery on Nov. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Langley Arts Council to offer virtual artisan market Sept. 19th to Oct. 19

“If you are interested in shopping at the Incognito Exhibition and are unable to attend the opening reception, please contact the Langley Arts Council through langleyarts.ca to book a time slot to view the show,” Sarfeld explained.

For the opening reception, there will be COVID-19 protocols in place for this event; if anyone is planning to attend this event, the LAC asks that they abide by rules to keep members, friends, and family of the LAC safe.

“Our protocols are created using the BC Work Safe guidelines along with the BC Government and will be posted at the LAC Office and around the event upon your arrival,” Sarfeld added. “We ask that you please wear a mask for this event. There will be masks available to you at the event by donation if you forget to bring one.”

For the Incognito Opening Reception, free tickets can be purchased at https://buytickets.at/langleyartscouncil/437302

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

AldergroveArt