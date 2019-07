Arts calendar: Coming up on one of summer’s busiest weekends

Submit details of local community events to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com for consideration.

The Aldergrove Fair is one of the events coming up around the community. (Aldergrove Star file photo)

Ongoing

• Sounds of Summer Concert Series – Wednesdays through July and August, 7 to 8 p.m., at McBurney Plaza, 20518 Fraser Hwy.Each week features different artists or bands playing a variety of music genres.

• Expressions of Growth Deadline to submit art for the annual You’ve Gotta Have Friends Arts Alive! exhibition is Aug. 15. Info: 604-533-6546.

• Aldergrove library Book Sale runs July 19 to Aug. 13, during regular branch hours at 26770 Ave.

to Sept. 1

• Our Living Languages exhibit, featuring First People’s Voices in B.C., runs at Langley Centennial Museum, 9135 King St.

July 18-28

• Bard in the Valley presents Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream in Douglas Park Spirit Square, 20550 Douglas Cres. Curtain at 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Friday, July 19

• Ferdinand Langley City hosts the outdoor movie in Langley City Park. Free admission. Bring chairs or blankets. Bring snacks or make use of the concession. Movie starts at dusk (just after 9 p.m.).Info: city.langley.bc.ca/events.

• Friday Night Live swim On July 19, starting at 8:30 p.m. ages 10 to 18 are invited to the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience for a night of fun. No registration required. Regular admission rates apply.

• Legends in the Plaza The free McBurney Plaza Summer Series features celebrity impersonators (Elvis, Goerge Michael, Tina Turner and more) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 20. Info: downtownlangley.com.

• Fair Days Show ’n Shine. On July 19, beginning at 6 p.m. in the Aldergrove Community Secondary parking lot. Live music from Dan Hare and a Cars Tribute band Moving in Stereo. Admission is free.

July 20 and 21

• Fraser Valley antique tractor pull. Contests run July 20 and July 21 at the Aldergrove fairgrounds. Competitors of all ages with tractors of various kinds go head-to-head noon until 3 p.m. Fair admission is by donation.

• Aldergrove Fair. The public can enjoy events July 20 and 21, including the chili cook-off, live music, community groups, contests, agricultural fair, beer garden, dance, canine club demonstrations, petting zoo, rides, food, kidzone, and a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. At the Harry Hunt Fields of the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre. Info: aldergrovefair.ca.

Saturday, July 20

• Kleinwerks Five local artists are displaying in the Loft Studios, 20458 Fraser Hwy., starting July 20 from 20 to 4 p.m. Half of all proceeds goes to the Critter Care Wildlife Society.

• Fair Fast draw contest salutes late MP Mark Warawa. On July 20 at noon, the annual competition features celebrity shooters and club members. Free for spectators with fair admission.

• Loverboy. The band headlines the Aldergrove Fair concert from 8 to 10 p.m. on July 20.

• Gone Country The cancer fundraiser is 2 to 11 p.m. on July 20 at the Cloverdale amphitheatre. No minors. Performing: Aaron Pritchett, George Canyon, Karen Lee Batten, Me & Mae, Dan Davidson, Tanner Olson Band, Dave Hartney, and Jaxon Hawks. Info: twinscancerfundraising.com.

Sunday, July 21

• Art Day at the Farm Plein Air painting for all mediums is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.on July 21 at 2208 232nd St. Demonstrations in oils and acrylics. $120. Hosted by artist Susan Falk. Info: susanjfalk@shaw.ca or 604-435-4730.

Tuesday, July 23

• Open casting call General auditions are July 23, 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the CN Rail Station. The Creative Compass Society and Langley Heritage Society are producing vignettes based on station history to be performed throughout the summer. Info: facebook.com/creativecompasssociety.

Wednesday, July 24

• Sounds of Summer Concert Series, McBurney Plaza, 20518 Fraser Hwy., from 7 to 8 p.m. Troy Toma performs blues, classic rock and country.

Thursday, July 25

• The Summer Festival Series runs every Thursday evening at the Amphitheatre in Willoughby Community Park, in the 7700 Block of 202A Street, next to the Langley Events Centre. All performances are free, suitable for all ages. Visit tol.ca/summerfest.

July 25-28

• Bard in the Valley presents Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream in Douglas Park Spirit Square, 20550 Douglas Cres. Curtain at 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.

July 25-Aug. 3

• Siloam Theatre Festival Langley Players Drama Club presents five new plays showcasing local talent in 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. shows at the playhouse, 4307 200th St. Details: langleyplayers.com.

July 26-28

• Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival provides free non-stop jazz at Fort Langley Community Hall, from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Friday night festival kick-off with all-star blues show, Saturday night tribute to Frank Sinatra. Sunday night gospel choral concert. Sunday morning pancake breakfast by Fort Langley Lions.

Saturday, July 27

• Free Author Meet and Greet at Indigo Langley. Lindsay Wong, The Woo-Woo. 1-4 p.m.

• Improv and music Admission is pay what you can. Reserve up to four tickets online for the event July 27 starting at 7:30 p.m. and hosted by Theatre in the Country. Info: boxoffice@theatreinthecountry.com.

Wednesday, July 31

• Sounds of Summer Concert Series, McBurney Plaza, 20518 Fraser Hwy., from 7 to 8 p.m. Quintessential Jazz Band

Thursday, Aug. 1

• The Summer Festival Series runs every Thursday evening at the Amphitheatre in Willoughby Community Park, in the 7700 Block of 202A Street, next to the Langley Events Centre. All performances are free, suitable for all ages. Visit tol.ca/summerfest.

Friday, Aug. 2

• Boppin’ in the Park The free family event is 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 2 in McBurney Plaza. Live music by Damn Chandelier. Paid concession on site. Hosted by You’ve Gotta Have Friends.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

• Sounds of Summer Concert Series, McBurney Plaza, 20518 Fraser Hwy., from 7 to 8 p.m. Peach Arch Chorus.

Thursday, Aug. 8

• The Summer Festival Series runs every Thursday evening at the Amphitheatre in Willoughby Community Park, in the 7700 Block of 202A Street, next to the Langley Events Centre. All performances are free, suitable for all ages. Visit tol.ca/summerfest.

Friday, Aug. 9

• Dancing in the Park, Douglas Park, 20550 Douglas Cres., from 7 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

• Magic in the Plaza, McBurney Plaza, 20518 Fraser Hwy., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Free Author Meet and Greet at Indigo Langley. Robyn Harding, The Arrangement. 12-3 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

• Sounds of Summer Concert Series, McBurney Plaza, 20518 Fraser Hwy., from 7 to 8 p.m. The Irish Fiddle Orchestra.

Thursday, Aug. 15

• The Summer Festival Series runs every Thursday evening at the Amphitheatre in Willoughby Community Park, in the 7700 Block of 202A Street, next to the Langley Events Centre. All performances are free, suitable for all ages. Visit tol.ca/summerfest.

Friday, Aug. 16

• Spirit Square Concert, Douglas Park, 20550 Douglas Cres., starts 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17

• Arts Alive! festival throughout Downtown Langley City, Fraser Highway from 204th to 206th Streets, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

• Sounds of Summer Concert Series, McBurney Plaza, 20518 Fraser Hwy., from 7 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 22

• The Summer Festival Series runs every Thursday evening at the Amphitheatre in Willoughby Community Park, in the 7700 Block of 202A Street, next to the Langley Events Centre. All performances are free, suitable for all ages. Visit tol.ca/summerfest.

Friday, Aug. 23

• AAMP Got Talent, Al Anderson Memorial Pool, 4949 207th St. from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Prospera Cinema Under the Stars, City Park, 4949 207th St. Film starts at dusk.

Saturday, Aug. 24

• Fork & Finger, McBurney Plaza, 20518 Fraser Hwy., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

• Sounds of Summer Concert Series, McBurney Plaza, 20518 Fraser Hwy., from 7 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29

• The Summer Festival Series runs every Thursday evening at the Amphitheatre in Willoughby Community Park, in the 7700 Block of 202A Street, next to the Langley Events Centre. All performances are free, suitable for all ages. Visit tol.ca/summerfest.

Friday, Aug. 30

• Movie in the Park starts at dusk in Douglas Park, 20550 Douglas Cres. Bring blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic baskets for a free outdoor movie. Info: city.langley.bc.ca/events.

Friday, Sept. 13

• Movie in the Park starts at dusk in Douglas Park, 20550 Douglas Cres. Bring blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic baskets for a free outdoor movie. Info: city.langley.bc.ca/events.

Saturday, Sept. 14

• 2nd Annual Mayor’s Gala with the Township of Langley Firefighters Charitable Association being held at Standard Aero, Langley. Tickets on sale at: https://tlfcs.org/mayors-gala-tickets/

Sept. 20-22

• West Fine Art Show at Glass House Estate Winery, 23449 0 Ave. Info at: www.westart.ca

Libraries

Programs are free unless noted otherwise.

• Aldergrove Library, 26770 29th Ave., 604-856-6415

– The Great Gordini and his assistant Otto the Skunky Munky bring a show filled with magic tricks, wacky fun, and opportunities to participate on July 10, from 11 to 11:45 a.m.

– Poet Tiffany Stone present poems and rhymes about flaming flamingos, baa-a-ad animals, and rainbow-coloured clothes on July 19, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

• Brookswood Library, 20045 40th Ave., 604-534-7055

– The Great Gordini and his assistant Otto the Skunky Munky bring a show filled with magic tricks, wacky fun, and opportunities to participate on July 6, from 11 to 11:45 a.m.

– Poet Tiffany Stone present poems and rhymes about flaming flamingos, baa-a-ad animals, and rainbow-coloured clothes on July 18, from 11 to 11:45 a.m.

• City of Langley Library, 20399 Douglas Cres., 604-514-2850

– Babytime, Mondays, 2 to 2:30 p.m.

– Storytime, Thursdays, 10:30 to 11:00 a.m.

– LEGO Club, Mondays, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

– Close Knit Langley, Tuesdays, 2:30 to 5 p.m.

– Scrabble Club, Wednesdays, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

– The Great Gordini and his assistant Otto the Skunky Munky bring a show filled with magic tricks, wacky fun, and opportunities to participate on July 13, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

– Poet Tiffany Stone present poems and rhymes about flaming flamingos, baa-a-ad animals, and rainbow-coloured clothes on July 20, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

• Fort Langley Library, 9167 Glover Rd., 604-888-0722

– The Great Gordini and his assistant Otto the Skunky Munky bring a show filled with magic tricks, wacky fun, and opportunities to participate on July 10, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

• Muriel Arnason Library, #130 20338 65th Ave., 604-532-3590

– The Great Gordini and his assistant Otto the Skunky Munky bring a show filled with magic tricks, wacky fun, and opportunities to participate on July 2, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

– Poet Tiffany Stone present poems and rhymes about flaming flamingos, baa-a-ad animals, and rainbow coloured clothes on July 18, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

• Murrayville Library, 22071 48th Ave., 604-533-0339

– The Great Gordini and his assistant Otto the Skunky Munky bring a show filled with magic tricks, wacky fun, and opportunities to participate on July 5, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

– Poet Tiffany Stone present poems and rhymes about flaming flamingos, baa-a-ad animals, and rainbow coloured clothes on July 17, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

• Walnut Grove Library, 8889 Walnut Grove Dr., 604-882-0410

– The Great Gordini and his assistant Otto the Skunky Munky bring a show filled with magic tricks, wacky fun, and opportunities to participate on July 13, from 11 to 11:45 p.m.

– Poet Tiffany Stone present poems and rhymes about flaming flamingos, baa-a-ad animals, and rainbow coloured clothes on July 20, from 11 to 11:45 a.m.

Honouring history

• Aldergrove Telephone Museum, 3190 271st St., 604-857-0555, www.telephonemuseum.ca

• B.C. Farm Museum, 9131 King St., 604-888-2273, www.bcfma.com

• Canadian Museum of Flight, 5333 216th St. hangar 3, 604-888-3992, www.canadianflight.org

• Langley Centennial Museum, 9135 King St., 604-888-3922

• Fort Langley National Historic Site 23433 Mavis Ave., 604-513-4777

• Heritage CN Station: See the 1915 station, the heritage gardens, and vintage rail cars from noon to 4 p.m. weekends. Info: www.langleyheritage.ca. Volunteers needed Saturday and Sunday.

• Langley Memorial Hospital Museum: in Michaud House, 5202 204th St.

• Surrey Museum 17710 56A Ave., 604-592-6956 surrey.ca/heritage

Out and about

• Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival needs volunteers of all ages and skill levels for the event July 26 to 28. Minimum four-hour shift. T-shirt and volunteer appreciation event for those who help out. Info and registration: www.fortlangleyjazzfest.com/volunteer.

• Brookswood Senior Centre, 19899 36th Ave., offers lots of activities:

– Square and Round Dancing, Tuesday (plus) 7 to 9:30 p.m. and Wednesday (beginner/mainstream) 7 to 9:30 p.m. (September to May)

– Beginner line dancing, Thursday 1:45 to 2:45 p.m.

– Beginner Plus, Thursday, 2:45 to 4 p.m.

– Intermediate line dancing, Thursday 4 to 5:45 p.m.

– Synergy advanced line dancing, Sunday, 12:30 to 3:45 p.m., and Thursday, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. High improver intermediate class, Thursday 8 to 10 p.m.

• Surrey Square Wheelers: Wednesday: beginner/mainstream level 7 p.m. $5. New dancers receive three free evenings. At the Brookswood Seniors Centre, 19899 36th Ave. Info: mwilson.ssw@gmail.com, 604-534-0863 or 604-916-0653, surrey.squaredance.bc.ca.

Mondays

• Langley Garden Club: Regular meetings are the second Monday each month at the United Churches of Langley (formerly Sharon United), 216th Street and 48th Avenue at 7 p.m. with parlor show, speaker and refreshments. Drop-ins are welcome. Info: langleygardenclub.com.

• Port Kells Art Club: Offers classes. All levels of experience welcome. In oils and acrylics. Annual membership: $30. The club holds two art shows annually. Meets September to June at 20701 Fraser Hwy. Info: Susan Black, 604-592-2357 or susan.black@shaw.ca.

• Fraser Valley Symphony: Positions available (violin, viola and string bass) but other interested musicians are invited to enquire. Grade 8 RCM or equivalent required. Rehearsals are Monday 7:15 p.m. at Aldergrove Community Secondary. Info: lindsaymellor@hotmail.com.

• Langley Concert Band accepts new members (teens and adults) with at least one year of musical experience and meets Mondays 7-9 p.m. in the R.E. Mountain Secondary band room, 7755 202A St. Info: thelangleyconcertband@gmail.com or 604-513-8927. All instruments welcome. Musicians must have a mininum one year playing their instrument and a love of music.

• Senior Opus Singers: No experience is necessary, only a love of singing. The group does familiar tunes from days gone by and meets Tuesday afternoons at the Renaissance Retirement Resort, 6676 203 St., at 2 to 3:30 p.m. Info: senioropussingers@gmail.com.

Tuesdays

• Scottish Country Dancing: The first lesson is free. Check out the lively dancing. No partner necessary. Beginners welcome. The group meets Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. in the Fort Langley Community Hall. Info: Rebecca, 604-530-0500 or lonotera@shaw.ca.

Wednesdays

• Creative Compass Society hosts open mike events every second Wednesday at Maria’s Gelato, Fort Langley. Music starts at 3 to 7 p.m. Myles of Smiles is dedicated to musician Myles Seib who died of a brain tumour at 29. Performers wanted for upcoming events. Info: www.creative-compass.com.

• Langley Community Chorus: Join the 80-voice choir that rehearses Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. The chorus is seeking male tenors. Info: membership@langleychorus.org.

• South Fraser Pipes and Drums: The group meets Wednesdays 7 to 9 p.m. at Coghlan Hall. Potential members welcome. Info: Nancy, 604-782-9975.

• Music@Midweek: Free concerts are at noon in the Langley auditorium of Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

• Langley Quilters’ Guild: Members meet on the fourth Wednesday, except in December, at the George Preston Recreation Centre. The day meeting is 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The evening meeting is 7:15 to 9 p.m. Info: Kathleen, 604-597-6414, or www.langleyquiltersguild.com.

• Langley Camera Club: Meets 7 p.m. at Fort Langley Community Hall, 9167 Glover Rd., on 2nd, 3rd and 4th Wed. of each month. All levels of photographers and newcomers welcome. Info: 604-532-9212.

• Opus One Women’s Choir – Accepting new members. No audition or experience required, only the love of singing! If singing is for you, Opus One Women’s Choir is sure to make your heart sing! Rehearsals every Wednesday at R.E. Mountain Secondary School choir room. 7:15-9:15 p.m. Info: opusonewomenschoir@gmail.com.

Thursdays

• Square dancing: Adult beginner classes are at the Brookswood Seniors’ Centre, 19899 36th Ave., 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. Info.: 604-838-8821, jamonce@shaw.ca or www.surrey.squaredance.bc.ca.

• Langley Writers’ Guild meets 10 a.m.-noon on the first, second, and fourth Thursdays of the month at St. Joseph’s Hall, 20676 Fraser Hwy. All genres. Meets September to June. The group will consider one evening meeting per month if there is interest. Info: Deanna, 604-530-0951.

• Central Valley Community Pipe Band: The band is accepting new pipers and drummers of all levels. Meets Wednesday evenings at Coghlan Community Hall. An 8-week beginners’ program will be offered in the new year. Contact Nancy Gleeson (nancygleeson@gmail.com or 604-782-9975).

• Men’s a cappella group: New members welcome to the group that meets Thursdays, 7-10 p.m. at 20525 72nd Ave. Info: Gord, 604-530-4795.

• South Fraser Community Band – Intermediate band looking for new members (Surrey-White Rock-Langley-Aldergrove-Abbotsford). Meet in the music room of Elgin Park Secondary School, 13484 24th Ave., Surrey. Rehearsals are from 7:45 to 9:45 p.m. Info: President Bob Butula at 604-502-0456.

Fridays

• Partners Bridge – Every Friday except the second Friday of each month, at 7 p.m. at Aldergrove’s OAP hall. Cost is $2.

Saturdays

Old time dances: O.A.P. hall, 3015 273rd St., has Saturday dances from 1 to 4 p.m. $6, includes snacks and tea/coffee.

Sundays

• Guys “N” Gals Square Dance Club – Dance classes every Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the OAP hall, 3015 273rd St. The first three classes are free to new dancers, $7 at the door.