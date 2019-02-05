Arts in Brief: Performers, pets, and more in Langley this month

February entertainment in Langley and the surrounding area.

Township of Langley is calling out for artist applications for the upcoming Summer Festival Series. Courtesy Township of Langley

Those looking for an evening out, or perhaps an entertaining Valentine’s Day gift are in luck, as many shows are coming to Langley throughout February.

On Friday, Feb. 15, the Bez Emerging Artist Showcase is featuring emerging artists Cole Patenaude Band, D. Fretter, and Alex Platt at the Bez Arts Hub at #102-20230 64th Ave., from 7 to 10 p.m.

At the same location, there’s also a Stephen Fearing Concert on Thursday, Feb. 21 from 7 to 10 p.m.

“Getting on the stage is the fun part, especially when the adrenaline kicks in,” said Fearing, a Canadian singer-songwriter.

For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.bezartshub.com/events/

The 7th annual Pet Lover Show returns to Abbotsford’s Tradex Centre at 1190 Cornell St. from Saturday, Feb. 23 to Sunday, Feb. 24.

Many furry friends and animal-related seminars and activities will be featured.

More information and advanced ticket sales can be found online: http://www.petlovershow.ca/

Langley singer-songwriter Chamelion released a debut single titled I Love You For You in time to enter CBC Music’s Searchlight 2019 hidden talent hunt.

People can vote for Chamelion once a day from Feb. 5 to 26 at VoteToday.ca.

The contest winner receives a week of career mentoring in the Allan Slaight Juno Master Class, and a chance to perform at the 2020 Juno Awards.

CALL TO ARTISTS:

The Township of Langley is looking for applications for the Summer Festival Series on Thursdays throughout July and August at the Willoughby Community Park Amphitheatre, as well as at the Canada Day celebrations in Fort Langley.

“There are so many gifted people in our community, and this is a chance to showcase their talents and for them to gain exposure in front of an appreciative audience,” said Township of Langley director of arts, culture, and community initiatives Peter Tulumello.

The Township is looking for performances ranging from 15-20 minute sets to full productions of up to two hours long.

Performers such as minstrels, clowns, puppeteers, and jugglers are also being sought for Canada Day.

Candidates can submit proposals including description of performance, publicity photos, videos, CDs, and a list of experiences and references to Arts, Culture and Community Initiatives, Township of Langley, 20338 65 Ave., Langley, B.C., V2Y 3JI, or email to festivals@tol.ca.

Applications should also include dates available, length of set, and remuneration expectations.

Young performers are encouraged to apply.

Deadline for submissions is Thursday, Feb. 28.