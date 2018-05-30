ARTS IN BRIEF: Watoto Children’s Choir tour returns to Langley

Music, food trucks, theatre, and a tropically themed fundraiser are on Langley’s agenda.

Langley actor Mike Parker is back on the New Westminster’s Vagabond stage in a 1930s comedy opening tonight. (Special to the Langley Advance)

The Watoto Children’s Choir returns to Langley for a concert next Thursday, June 7.

Watoto Children’s Choirs have traveled extensively since 1994, sharing a message of hope for Africa’s orphans and widows.

Starting this past January the Watoto Children’s Choir returned to Canada with Signs & Wonders, a musical production that celebrates the joy of salvation. The choir will be performing in venues across Canada until July.

Signs & Wonders will be presented by the Watoto Children’s Choir in Langley on Thursday, June 7, 7 p.m. at the United Churches of Langley, 21562 Old Yale Rd.

The full tour schedule can be viewed online at www.watoto.com/app/choir/calendar.

.

Munchies in the park

Does the arrival of food trucks in downtown Langley City indicate summer has arrived?

Laine Ogilvie will tell you so, announcing that Douglas Park will be filled with 17 different food trucks on Saturday, June 2, starting at about 11 a.m.

It’s the third year in a row that the Greater Vancouver (formerly Fraser Valley) Food Truck Festival has included a stop in the City.

The menu will include everything from Slavic rolls and mini donuts, to poutine, ice cream, baked potatoes, and donairs.

“We had so much fun last year,” Ogilvie said, noting it’s the first of two food truck festivals in Langley this year. The other is in Fort Langley on Sept. 8, again from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will also include two live bands performing throughout the day, characters from Paw Patrol entertaining kids, and facepainting, balloon twisting, and bouncy castle activities free for the families.

“This year our focus is diversity. We are making sure we have the most diverse range of trucks available,” Ogilvie said.

“Langley City is excited to partner with the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival for a third time,” said Kim Hilton, Director of Recreation, Culture and Community. “We look forward to another successful event.”

.

Feigning eccentric

Langley actor Mike Parker has taken a key role in a New Westminster theatre production that begins today [Thursday].

Having recently acted in Vagabond Players’ Christmas pantomime of Sleeping Beauty, he is delighted to have so quickly found his way back onto the stage of the Bernie Legge Theatre in the production of You can’t Take It With You.

Parker has been involved with community theatre in the Fraser Valley more officially since he was 19 years old.

While he has done every job in the theatre that there is to be done, he enjoys acting the most. And this time out, he’s playing the role of a conservative, straight-laced and what the director Mike Mackenzie calls “eccentric” father in this 1930s comedy.

After months of rehearsal, Parker and the rest of the cast presents the play in Queens Park starting May 31 and carrying it on through June 24 – shows Thursdays to Saturdays at 8 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.vagabondplayers.ca/tickets or by calling 604-521-0412.

.

Tropical night ahead

Don those flip flops, flowered shirts, and lei, and prepare to party.

Soroptimists International of the Langleys is preparing for a night in the tropics, and they’re doing it to buy a hysteroscopic device for the local hospital.

The local women’s service club is hosting its annual fundraiser this Friday, June 1, at the Murrayville Hall, starting at 6 p.m., complete with a buffet dinner and dancing.

Tickets are $55 and available online at eventbrite.ca.

.

Women in song

Langley Performing Arts Society presents a night of music with Opus One Women’s Choir this Saturday in Murrayville.

The concert will feature Opus, as well as senior Opus singers as well as artistic director Brenda Wilson and accompanist Matthew Ma.

The concert is being held Saturday, June 2, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Immanuel Christian Reformed Church at 21713 50th Ave.

“Our concert is called Canadian Women in Song,” said Patti Johnson. “Come hear music written or performed by some of Canada’s greatest female artists,” she said.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for students and seniors, and availbale by calling Johnson at 778-298-1664, or emailing pitipatj@gmail.com.