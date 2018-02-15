Recording artist, Rhayne is hosting a free singing class this Tuesday, Feb. 20, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Fort Langley.

Aspiring songbirds invited to free singing lessons in Fort Langley

Class will be done in a ‘fun, accepting, and relaxed environment’

Hoping to wow your friends with your finely tuned karaoke skills?

Then this is for you.

Aspiring songbirds are invited to try a free adult group singing class called ‘Singing For the Soul’ with recording artist, Rhayne. The class is being held this Tuesday, Feb. 20, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the hall at the Parish of St. George in Fort Langley (9160 Church Street).

“This class is for adults ages 18-plus, and is offered in a fun, accepting, and relaxed environment,” Rhayne said.

All you will need to bring is a bottle of water and to wear comfortable clothing.

Lyrics are supplied, and no experience is necessary.

Sing songs ranging from R&B, the classics, pop, jazz, rock, ballads, and more.

Rhayne says she will teach new vocal warm-ups and how to prevent vocal injury.

If you enjoy this free class, at the same time and location, a four week session will be offered starting on Feb. 27 and running until March 20.

Even though Tuesday, Feb. 20 is a free class, people are urged to register at www.rhayne.com/freeclass, in order to determine how many people will be attending.

Rhayne is a professional recording artist who has had FM radio airplay from her CDs, and is also a professional singing teacher who teaches for the City of Surrey and the Surrey Arts Centre.

“I love teaching singing, and enjoy spreading the love of singing throughout the communities,” she said.

