Liv Bernemann portrays Golde while her husband, Tevye, is played by Carson Gervais. (Gord Hamilton photo)

Audiences visit Anatevka for an evening in Langley high school production

Brookswood Secondary students tackle an ambitious show, Fiddler on the Roof.

Grade 12 students Carson Gervais and Liv Bernemann are responsible for finding husbands for their five daughters, and transporting an audience back to a small Russian town in 1905 – and all in eight shows over two weeks.

The students are the leads in Brookswood Musical Theatre Co.’s Fiddler on the Roof.

The play is set in a mostly Jewish settlement in Imperial Russia and tells the tale of Tevye and Golde, a poor couple trying to figure out how to raise dowries for their five daughters so they can find each husbands.

Their lives are set against the backdrop of international events, including the Russian pogroms (anti-Jewish violence) and the Russian revolution.

On top of this Tevye and Golde struggle to figure out what to do about daughters who want to marry for love in a culture where marriages are arranged, and all while to living by their faith.

Gervais noted that his character, Tevye, doesn’t have the typical relationship with God that most would have had: “He talks to [God] like He’s his best friend.”

[Article continues below]

So what on earth could Gervais and Bernemann have in common with their characters?

They say a lot. Bernemann said they were just starting to study the Russian Revolution when she was cast.

“It’s really interesting playing a character in a point in history that I’m really fascinated with. It’s like I understand the history better now that I’ve put myself in the shoes,” she said.

Gervais and Bernemann see parallels between the social issues of today and 1905 Russia, including the scapegoating of immigrants and refugees around the world.

“So yeah, history repeats itself,” Bernemann commented.

Her mom played Hodel, one of the daughters, when she was in her high school’s production of Fiddler. Bernemann thought she might be cast as Hodel but never expected to get Golde.

After Gervais received the role of Tevye, he realized the amount of work needed.

“After the shock went away, I was like okay now I have those monologues to do,” he chuckled. “Let’s get down to reading them and try to find myself in this role.”

Bernemann has been performing since the age of five and was in two previous Brookswood shows (Urinetown and Thoroughly Modern Millie).

Gervais fell in love with performing in school, his first part being in the ambitious Belmont Elementary performance of Pete’s Dragon in 2013.

“When I came to Brookswood, I was tall so they were like ‘do basketball’ so I did some basketball,” he said. “I wasn’t very good at basketball. I tried some rugby. I wan’t very good at rugby.”

In Grade 10, he took part in Urinetown.

“I loved not just the theatre and acting and singing… but the community, the family that you build when you do a production at Brookswood is unlike anything. Because you put so much time and so much effort into this, it’s like a second home.”

Fiddler on the Roof brings together about 60 students – cast, crew and a live orchestra. Teachers Gordon Hamilton and Sheri Eyre direct, while Derrick Turi is in charge of the music and choreography is by Jordan Allarie. All the shows start at 7 p.m. at 20902 37A Ave. Shows run Feb. 7 to 10 and Feb. 14 to 17. Tickets ($12) can be bought online at brookswoodfiddler.brownpapertickets.com.

 

Brookswood Musical Theatre Co. is staging Fiddler on the Roof. (Gord Hamilton photo)

Brookswood Secondary’s production of Fiddler on the Roof. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Brookswood Musical Theatre Co. is staging Fiddler on the Roof. (Gord Hamilton photo)

Previous story
VIDEO: Catching up with Dallas Smith

Just Posted

Police seek help to identify suspect in domestic assault

Incident took place Jan. 26 outside Abbotsford fast food restaurant

VIDEO: Injured Stanley Park beaver rehabbed at Langley’s Critter Care

Beaver, dubbed ‘Stanley’ was struck by car, chased into ocean, before being rescued by aquarium staff

‘Everybody out here has some form of mental illness’

Homeless in Langley City discuess link between mental health and lack of shelter

Jail for man who accessed child porn on Christmas Eve

The 61-year-old was sentenced to 90 days jail for Langley incident

Police actions justified in incident involving death of Const. John Davidson, IIO says

Independent Investigations Office concludes its inquiry into Abbotsford case

Super Bowl 52 banter from the B.C. sports desk

Black Press sports-man Kevin Mitchell talks Super Bowl LII

West Kootenay doctor brings innovative approach to emergency response

He remains on call and leaves the comforts of his home for some of the harshest realities of life.

Todd Stone campaign forfeits 1,349 B.C. Liberal memberships

Most with ‘first language not English,’ email addresses not accepted

Altercation with referee, 15, causes concern for bullying in B.C. minor hockey

Greater Trail Minor hockey referee denounces post-game confrontation with parent

Abbotsford man wins $675k Set for Life prize

Terrence Brett plans to travel to Mexico and Greece; bought ticket in Chilliwack

Victoria student groups on receiving end of a mystery

Student societies sent unsolicited packages containing everything from electronics to sex toys

Canucks set to wear red Chinese New Year jerseys

Warmup jerseys to mark Chinese year of the dog at Feb. 17 game vs. Boston

B.C. paramedic killed in ambulance crash remembered 25 years later

A ‘sliver of grief remains’ for husband after Carol Schlamp died in a tragic accident near Hope

Underdog status at Scotties OK with Team B.C.

Nanaimo rink continues to navigate through the Scotties Tournament of Hearts new format in Penticton

Most Read

  • Audiences visit Anatevka for an evening in Langley high school production

    Brookswood Secondary students tackle an ambitious show, Fiddler on the Roof.