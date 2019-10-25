B.C. Beer Awards declare Langley’s Kwantlen Polytechnic as best brewery

University’s brewing program earned five additional awards for it’s craft suds

Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) has been named ‘brewery of the year’ at the 2019 B.C. Beer Awards.

The annual bash honoring the best ales and IPA’s in the province was held on Oct. 19 in Vancouver at the Croatian Cultural Club.

There were more than 1,185 beer entries from 122 breweries vying for dozens of specific category titles ranging from ‘best fruit beer’ to ‘best North American porter & stout.’

KPU’s two-year brewing program is the only one of it’s kind in B.C., instructing students on the science, production, and business of craft beer. All of the winners were collaborative efforts between faculty and students enrolled in the program.

Derek Kindret, a brewing program instructor who also went through the program, said the top brewery prize is an honor that continues to showcase how innovative KPU’s program is.

“We’re excited to share this award with everybody,” Kindret said. “This is a proud moment for, not just our current students, but our alumni as well.”

Additional to best brewery, KPU took home first place in the ‘North American amber & brown ale’ category with their brew, Birra Rossa.

As the awards kept pouring in, Kindret said the award ceremony host, Stephen Quinn, referred to KPU as the evening’s dark horse.

Read More: Raising a pint, and some finds, for Langley’s next brewers

They also took home two silvers in the ‘dark and strong European beer’ and ‘specialty beer’ categories and two bronzes for ‘best German wheat beer’ and ‘best pale German beer’.

Kindret laughed at the names of several of KPU’s award winners, Pilsbo Baggins and May the Schwartz Be With You – stating the brewers are all a bunch of big nerds with an evident sense of humour.

Kindret added that the B.C. Beer Awards win follows a recent ‘best brew school in North America’ title earned through the U.S. open college championships.

“Education is valuable, and shows that KPU not only can teach you how to make beer, but how to make really excellent beer,” Kindret said.

One of KPU’s instructors, Nancy More, also received a ‘legend award’ that evening, as she was recognized as the first female brewmaster in North America.

For more information on KPU’s brewing program, people can visit www.KPU.ca/brew.

