B.C. celebrity Jonathan Scott’s documentary wins Independent Lens award

Jonathan Scott travelled across the U.S. for his documentary, to understand why solar power was not more common place everywhere. (PBS/Special to THE NEWS)

B.C.’s Maple Ridge-born celebrity Jonathan Scott, who is known for his popular show, Property Brothers, has won the Independent Lens award for his documentary.

Jonathan Scott’s Power Trip, a documentary exploring why clean, renewable energy isn’t available to everyone, what the obstacles are, and what the benefits are of this alternate source of energy, has won PBS’ Independent Lens audience award.

“Tens of thousands of votes later, the results are in and the viewers have spoken. In a very tight race, PBS viewers chose Jonathan Scott’s Power Trip as the winner of the 2020-21 Independent Lens Audience Award,” read the PBS website award announcement.

The documentary was part of PBS’ Independent Lens platform that houses independent documentary films.

Power Trip, which is a roughly one and a half hour documentary, was released in November 2020, and had Scott visiting with politicians, coal miners, solar panel installers, the Navajo Nation – who are building their own solar plant, and several other players in the renewable energy sector.

