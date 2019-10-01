B.C. husband and wife duo to play Langley’s Bez Arts Hub

Jeremy and Sheree Eisenhauer take the stage, Oct 11, for a night of music and storytelling

Canadian husband and wife duo, the Eisenhauers, play Bez Arts Hub on Oct. 11 (Sheree and Jeremy Eisenhauer/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The Eisenhauers, a husband and wife duo, are taking their act to the Bez Arts Hub stage in Langley, Friday, Oct. 11.

Jeremy and Sheree Eisenhauer have been married now for 13 years and currently raising four kids, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have time to make music together.

“Sheree and I met through music; we fell in love touring and playing together,” Jeremy explained. “I’m a full time carpenter now, but we keep playing and keep a steady habit of traveling every year because it’s what we were born and built on.”

The Eisenhauers played with a Vancouver-band for many years before heading to the interior mountain town of Kaslo B.C., a transition that not only factored into venue availability, but the music they make.

“It’s intimate, we perform single mic,” Jeremy said. “I play Clawhammer banjo and she plays guitar – there’s no hiding behind anything. There’s a lot of storytelling and we talk a lot about performing, writing, and raising a family.”

Sheree and Jeremy wrote and recorded their first album together in 2017 called The Road We Once Knew, where many of the songs in their set now come from.

Jeremy said their influence stems from “a few good Canadian meeting points” like John K. Sampson and Gillian Welch, while a few covers like Neil Young’s “Harvest Moon” even work their way into the couple’s repertoire.

He joked that Sheree got him to listen to more than just punk music while Jeremy introduced her to musicians that weren’t just country – something that helped shape their act into something unique.

“We spend a lot of time working on it, rehearsing our performance to make it worth people’s time and effort,” he said.

Working their way west on a small tour, Jeremy said a friendship with Bez Arts owner Russ Rosen is what led them out to Langley, as their old Vancouver band-mates once played in a group with him.

The Eisenhauers play from 8 to 10 p.m. at Bez Arts Hub, #102 20230 64 Ave, Friday, Oct. 11.

Tickets available at www.bezartshub.com.

