Nanaimo’s Annalise Lam is a world champion in Highland dancing after placing first overall in her junior division at the Cowal Gathering in Dunoon, Scotland this past weekend. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo’s Annalise Lam is a world champion in Highland dancing after placing first overall in her junior division at the Cowal Gathering in Dunoon, Scotland this past weekend. (Photo submitted)

B.C. teenager wins world championship in Highland dancing

Annalise Lam placed first overall in her junior division at the Cowal Gathering in Dunoon, Scotland

A Nanaimo teen has become a world champion in Highland dancing.

Annalise Lam of Brigadoon Dance Academy was the overall winner in the junior division in Highland dancing this past weekend at the Cowal Gathering in Dunoon, Scotland.

The 17-year-old finished first in the fling, first in the sword dance, sixth in the seann triubhas and fifth in the reel and the combined results added up to first overall.

Lam, in an e-mail interview with the News Bulletin, said it feels unreal to be a world champion.

“The title of junior world champion exceeded all of my expectations,” she said. “The competition is so stiff, you just never know how you will place.”

She called it an incredible experience to step onto the renowned Cowal stage, and hearing applause there made her feel like she had “made it.” Lam’s technique was strong, her steps felt familiar and she competed with passion and elation.

“I did not hold back at all. I felt like I had found my place; Highland dancing was exactly what I was meant to do,” she said.

After her dances were finished she was one of the competitors to receive a ‘callback’ to the stage, meaning she had placed in at least one of the dances, so she was “over the moon” even before the results were announced.

“As a little girl I dreamed of being a world champion…” Lam said. “I thought I would become world champion when they announced my name, but now I realize that I became the champion in the years of hard work I put in.”

All that work and dedication now feels “100 per cent worth it,” she said.

“I am so grateful that I took the risk and put myself out there so I could have this experience of a lifetime,” she said. “I will truly never forget that day.”

Earlier in the week, Lam and a Brigadoon teammate, 16-year-old Keltie Willis, competed in the Commonwealth Highland Dance Championships. Lam won gold medals in both the reel and the seann triubhas, silver in the fling and placed fourth in the sword dance.

Brigadoon Dance Academy instructor Diena Henry said in a message to the News Bulletin that she “couldn’t be more proud” of her dancers.

READ ALSO: Highland dancer from Nanaimo wins Canadian championship


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

danceNanaimo

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Car clubs from across Lower Mainland cruise in to help Langley charities

Just Posted

Money. (Black Press Media files)
OUR VIEW: Inflation also biting at cost of schools, health care

An illegal fire in the 26800 block of 20th Avenue Saturday night took 10 Langley Township fire trucks and 25 firefighters two and a half hours to extinguish on Saturday night. (File)
Fine expected in deliberately set Langley brush fire

Thousands attended Langley’s first ever professional rodeo at Langley Riders Society’s rodeo ground. Some enjoyed from the stands while many cheered from the grass area surrounding the rodeo arena. Riders who currently top the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association’s (CPRA) standings are competing at the Valley West Stampede (VWS). (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Thousands come to watch Langley’s first pro rodeo event

Animal rights activists protested Saturday outside the Valley West Stampede rodeo in Langley. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: As Langley’s first professional rodeo gets underway, animal rights protesters demonstrate