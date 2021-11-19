Ballet brought to Fort Langley’s Chief Sepass Theatre

Ysadora Dias and Igor Gomes will be dancing Spanish along with Brenda Ribeiro Gonçalves and Giovanni Rizzo. (David Cooper/Special to Advance Times)

Behold a glimpse into the classic Christmas ballet, The Nutcracker, and intersperse that with a few new, contemporary and never-seen-before numbers, and you have a dance production coming to Fort Langley at the end of the month.

Coastal City Ballet (CCB) is hitting the stage again this month, after what’s describes as “two difficult years” for the Vancouver dance company, presenting The Newfangled & Nutcracker Suite.

“We are beyond excited to be back in the theatres with a live audience,” said company director and co-founder Li Yaming.

PAST COVERAGE: Langley ballerina graces stage in Swan Lake production

The progam will feature highlights from the second act of The Nutcracker, some CCB fan favourites, plus some new performances.

“Our mixed repertoire performance will feature three original works,” Yaming elaborated.

It will be the world premiere of his own Rachmaninoff en sept, and similarly the premiere of All That Remains from resident choreographer Justine Fraser, as well as How My Heart Sings by guest choreographer Renee Sigouin.

It promises, Yaming said, to be “a magical journey from the most innovative contemporary to the traditional Nutcracker.”

PAST SHOW: Fall for Ballet to showcase excerpts from classic works from around the globe

The show is being presented just one time at the Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley, 9096 Trattle St., on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $22.23 and are available online through Eventbrite.ca. Proof of vaccination will be required.

PAST PRODUCTION

.

danceFort Langley