Barney Bentall will play two shows at Bez Arts Hub on Friday, Oct. 25 – tickets are still available for the recently added second show. (Langley Advance Times Files)

Barney Bentall adds second Langley show

The Canadian musician to play back-to-back at Bez Arts Hub on Friday, Oct. 25

Barney Bentall has added a second show at Bez Arts Hub in Langley on Friday, Oct. 25, meaning for hopeful listeners who couldn’t initially get a spot, there are tickets available.

The musician’s 7:30 p.m. show was sold out after tickets went up for sale, and a wait list was added for those hoping to snag tickets.

Now, the “Something to Live for” singer will be performing back to back that evening, with a second show at Bez starting at 9:30 p.m.

Read More: B.C. husband and wife duo play Langley’s Bez Arts Hub

Bentall is a Canadian pop/rock singer/songwriter, best known for his work with the 1990s era band Barney Bentall and the Legendary Hearts – who spawned the hits “Life Could Be Worse,” “Crime Against Love,” and “Come Back to Me.”

Tickets are available at www.bezartshub.com.

Bez Arts Hub is located at 20230 64 Ave. Shari Ulrich will perform at Bez’s fundraiser gala on Friday, Nov 1, followed by Danny Michel on Nov. 9 and Christina Martin on Nov. 10.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
VIDEO: Final trailer for ‘Rise of Skywalker’ debuts

Just Posted

Guns, crossbows, ammo seized in raid on Langley home

Weapons also included stun guns and replica firearms

Trudeau has won the most seats — but not a majority. What happens next?

Trudeau will have to deal with some of the implications of Monday’s result

LIVE MAP: Results in Canada’s 2019 federal election

Polls are now closed across the country

ELECTION 2019: Here are the results from our 12 B.C. races to watch

Incumbents mostly won our 12 key races, but there were a few upsets too

VIDEO: Liberal Leon Jensen doesn’t plan to run again

After his loss Saturday night, it’s time for ‘fresh blood,’ candidate said

In the news: Liberals eke out a win, but will need NDP, Green support to pass bills

Conservatives say they are ready if Trudeau should falter

Federal NDP may support B.C. with major projects, Carole James says

SkyTrain Surrey extension, Massey Tunnel need Ottawa’s help

‘Issue-by-issue parliament’: Expert says Liberals need to placate NDP to be effective

Scandals, social issues, racism defined 2019 federal election, SFU prof says

Misconduct investigations spike by 65% across B.C.’s municipal police forces: report

Reports overall up 15 per cent while complaints made by public down seven per cent

Homicide team investigates death of man in his 20s in Chilliwack

Male in his 20s not expected to survive his injuries

‘Wexit’ talk percolates day after Liberals returned to power with minority

An online petition is calling for a western alliance and Alberta to separate

Owner of seafood company pleads guilty to illegally importing fish into U.S.

‘We would not put customer health and safety at risk’: Seven Seas Fish

Vancouver artist casts bronze ‘replacement’ egg for defaced Dali sculpture

Artist Richard Forbes installed the new egg after the original was stolen

Federal election saw 66% of registered voters hit the polls across Canada

Roughly 18 million people cast their ballots, voting in a Liberal minority government

Most Read