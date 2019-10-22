Barney Bentall adds second Langley show

The Canadian musician to play back-to-back at Bez Arts Hub on Friday, Oct. 25

Barney Bentall will play two shows at Bez Arts Hub on Friday, Oct. 25 – tickets are still available for the recently added second show. (Langley Advance Times Files)

Barney Bentall has added a second show at Bez Arts Hub in Langley on Friday, Oct. 25, meaning for hopeful listeners who couldn’t initially get a spot, there are tickets available.

The musician’s 7:30 p.m. show was sold out after tickets went up for sale, and a wait list was added for those hoping to snag tickets.

Now, the “Something to Live for” singer will be performing back to back that evening, with a second show at Bez starting at 9:30 p.m.

Bentall is a Canadian pop/rock singer/songwriter, best known for his work with the 1990s era band Barney Bentall and the Legendary Hearts – who spawned the hits “Life Could Be Worse,” “Crime Against Love,” and “Come Back to Me.”

Tickets are available at www.bezartshub.com.

Bez Arts Hub is located at 20230 64 Ave. Shari Ulrich will perform at Bez’s fundraiser gala on Friday, Nov 1, followed by Danny Michel on Nov. 9 and Christina Martin on Nov. 10.

