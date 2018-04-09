BBQ and Blues Night coming to Aldergrove

Some smoking’ hot barbecue and blues served at Aldergrove’s Çoghlan Hall, April 21

Some smoking’ hot barbecue and blues will be served at the “BBQ & Blues Night” at Aldergrove’s Çoghlan Hall.

The event takes place on Friday, April 21 at the historic hall located at 6795 256th St., Aldergrove.

Featuring Memphis Mike’s Southern-Style BBQ the food will be followed by some great entertainment with special musical guests.

Mike’s Southern-Style BBQ Food Truck opens at 5 p.m., so come on down and feast on the best barbecue in the valley.

Admission is just a five dollar minimum donation, all of which goes to the musicians and the non-profit hall society, but reservations are a must by emailing: Blues@EE4.net

Previous story
Elvis calls on Aldergrove square dancers
Next story
VIDEO: Langley Fundamental stages ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Just Posted

Wanted: volunteers for CN station in historic Fort Langley

Langley Heritage Society calls for helpers at notable tourist attraction

VIDEO: Langley shelter takes in unwanted kittens Saturday

Langley Animal Protection Society is hosting its fifth annual Kitten Roundup event this weekend.

Police issue portrait of armed suspect who surprised homeowner

Have you seen this man?

Remembering Ron Dunkley at Fort Langley fundraiser

By-donation shredding brought in $125 an hour after expenses

Shaw service interrupted between South Surrey and Abbotsford

Damage to fiber lines cited in disruption to cable, internet and phones

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

Two dead in Surrey house fire where ‘medical marijuana licence in effect,’ officials say

Fire in Tynehead area ‘accidental, related to electrical equipment’ in the marijuana operation

Humboldt bus crash investigation will take months: experts

Analyst says factors will include weather, visibility, speed and mechanical condition of vehicles

Longer unpaid leave offered for B.C. parents

Extensions for death of child, caring for dying relative

Taggart and Killeen depart CTV News Vancouver

Co-anchors exit news outlet amid ‘major refresh’ at station

Dyed hair a factor in Humboldt bus crash victim mix-up

Government official says players all had blond dyed hair and similar builds

Chilliwack pastor facing child pornography charges

Congregation informed Sunday of arrest of Main Street Church’s executive pastor

High snowpack could lead to floods in wildfire-ravaged B.C. interior

Provincial snowpack sits at 127 per cent as of April 1

Humboldt crash hits home after B.C. hockey team’s close call

Humboldt “really could have been anybody” said the Princeton Posse’s coach

Most Read

  • Star Calendar

    Upcoming events and activities in the Aldergrove area

  • BBQ and Blues Night coming to Aldergrove

    Some smoking’ hot barbecue and blues served at Aldergrove’s Çoghlan Hall, April 21

  • Elvis calls on Aldergrove square dancers

    ‘Do-si-do’ and ‘promenade’ with Guys ’n’ Gals Square Dance Club