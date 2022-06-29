BC Farm Museum returning with Canada Day celebrations

Aldergrove’s Mike McVay with a 1919 Ford TT at BC Farm Museum in Fort Langley in 2013. On Friday, July 1, the museum will celebrate Canada Day. (Langley Advance Times files)

For Syd Pickerell of BC Farm Museum, Canada Day holds a special place in his heart. It is time to acknowledge the services and facilities the country offers to its citizens.

“We celebrate the fact that we are living in probably one of the best countries in the world,” he said.

A long-time Langley resident, Pickerell loves celebrating Canada Day in his neighbourhood.

For families looking forward to celebrating Canada Day locally, Pickerell says BC Farm Museum has one of the most family-friendly events coming up.

Usually celebrated in the presence of about 2,000 people every year, the community event in Fort Langley was put on hiatus due to COVID. Now coming back, “stronger and better,” the event will feature more than 15 activities for kids, parents and others.

Opening the gates for the public at 10 a.m., the day will start with a flag raising and opening ceremony. Beginning 11 a.m., there are multiple demonstrations planned.

11:00 a.m. – Maytag washing machine – demonstration of a restored washing machine – “the way great-grandma did laundry.”

11:30 a.m. – blacksmith shop demo – “go home with a souvenir.”

11:30 a.m. – leather working demo – “go home with a souvenir.”

1:00 p.m. – cream separating and butter making demo

2:00 p.m. – pipe boring demo – see how pipes were made from logs

Other activities include:

1. Petting zoo

2. Viewing 6000 pioneer life items

3. Rope making

4. Balloons and face painting

5. Windmills & engines in action

6. Scavenger hunt with prizes

7. Children’s woodworking area

8. Photo ops in a carriage, on a tractor, in a 1919 ford truck or with the animals

The organizers will distribute free Canada Day cupcakes, and there will be music and entertainment throughout the day.

“Its a free family fun event for everybody at a family oriented museum.”

Pickerell encouraged everyone to attend the event and also bring their friends and family along.

BC Farm Museum is located at 9131 King St, Langley.

Free admission to the fort

Also, across the street is the Fort Langley National Historic Site, a great place to celebrate Canada Day.

For the special occasion, Steven Guilbeault, minister of environment and climate change and minister responsible for parks, has announced free admission to this at all national historic sites across the country.

Wishing everyone a happy Canada Day, Guilbeault said, “On July 1, I encourage all Canadians to take advantage of free admission at Parks Canada administered places across the country. From inspiring national historic sites to breathtaking national parks and national marine conservation areas, there is no better way to spend this national holiday than by diving into history or getting outdoors with friends and family.”

At the national historic site, people can enjoy children’s activities, historical stories, contributions of Indigenous peoples, and more.

