A production of “As You Like It,” starring Lindsey Angell and Nadeem Phillip, will play this summer’s Bard on the Beach fest in Vancouver. (submitted photo/David Cooper)

Beatles-inspired ‘As You Like It’ at Bard on the Beach summer fest in Vancouver

Tickets now on sale for four shows staged at Vanier Park from June to September

Tickets went on sale today (Friday) for the 29th season of Vancouver’s Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival.

Four plays, along with several special events, will be staged at Vanier Park from June 6 to Sept. 22.

This year’s productions are main-stage showings of Macbeth and As You Like It, along with smaller-stage tellings of Timon of Athens and Lysistrata.

The festival’s version of As You Like It is set in 1960s Vancouver, “and free spirits are escaping from Vancouver to get ‘back to the land,’” according to a description of the play on the festival website. “This joyful tribute to love, laughter and music features 20 classic Beatles songs, from ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’ to ‘All You Need is Love,’ performed by the cast.”

Timon of Athens is billed as “a provocative study of greed and false friends, directed by Meg Roe,” while Lysistrata’s script focuses on the first-ever women’s strike, in the hands of director Lois Anderson.

Related special events this season include Bard-B-Q & Fireworks, Family Nights, Talkback Tuesdays, Wine Wednesdays and the Exploring Shakespeare Talks (one for each of the four plays).

Also, musical performances return to the BMO Mainstage, including Chor Leoni: Mane Event as well as Opera & Arias: Bold and Beautiful with the UBC Opera Ensemble and Vancouver Opera Orchestra.

Ticket prices for all regular play performances start at $24 via bardonthebeach.org and 604-739-0559.

Bard on the Beach is one of Canada’s largest not-for-profit, professional Shakespeare festivals. Established in 1990, the annual summer festival’s mission is “to perform, explore and celebrate the genius of William Shakespeare” on a stage surrounded by the natural beauty of Vancouver.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley-based music festival brings together Lower Mainland performers
Next story
Quick turn around for Langley playwrights

Just Posted

Quick turn around for Langley playwrights

TWU students hosts the annual 24 Hour Theatre where they take a concept from idea to stage in a day.

Hadwin flirts with top spot at Masters

Abbotsford PGA pro sits in fourth-place tie midway through opening round at Augusta National.

Aldergrove sex assault victim was ‘too scared to move,’ can’t ID attacker

Victim says attacker punched her in the face when she tried to look at him

Aldergrove woman sexually assaulted

Police seek missing materials and tips after suspect forced way into victim’s home

LEPS, Langley Township mark Earth Month with eco-friendly events

Arbour Day, Clean-Up Day happening last two weekends in April

Final leg of national missing women inquiry begins in B.C.

More than 100 people set to speak over five days at Richmond hotel

$1 million to expand Indigenous entrepreneur program

Aboriginal Canadian Entrepreneurs Program, dreamed up in northwest B.C., to grow nationally

Aldergrove Community Ass’n. to hold first official meeting

Residents are invited to hear and discuss Aldergrove issues on April 20

Service dogs in search of homes

Non-profit group looking for homes to raise pups to help autistic children.

Illicit drug overdose deaths in B.C. trending down for 2018

Death Review Panel on overdose deaths make three major recommendations

Vernon gas drops to 106.9

While Vancouver drivers continue to pay around 153.9, the price in Vernon drops, now at 106.9

Daughter of poisoned ex-Russian spy says she’s recovering

Britain has blamed Russia for the March 4 poisoning of Sergei Skripal

BCHL Today: Trail depth steps up as Smoke Eaters avoid elimination

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Young woman killed in east Vancouver crash

This is the city’s second pedestrian death of 2018

Most Read

  • Beatles-inspired ‘As You Like It’ at Bard on the Beach summer fest in Vancouver

    Tickets now on sale for four shows staged at Vanier Park from June to September

  • Quick turn around for Langley playwrights

    TWU students hosts the annual 24 Hour Theatre where they take a concept from idea to stage in a day.