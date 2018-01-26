VIDEO: Believe it or not, Ripley’s exhibit brings oddities to Science World until April

VANCOUVER — Shrunken heads, a Rolls Royce made of a million matchsticks, a “Bug Bistro” and trippy art depicting famous people are some of the attractions at a new exhibit at Science World.
The touring show, called “The Science of Ripley’s Believe it or Not,” opened Thursday (Jan. 25) and continues at the Vancouver facility until April 22.
A second-floor gallery at Science World is filled with examples of the American collector’s oddities, anomalies and fantastic feats, in an exhibition presented by Save-On-Foods.
A “Radio Replay” section allows visitors to listen to Ripley’s popular radio show of the 1930s and ’40s.
Some amazingly small sculptures are featured, along with a life-size replica of a giant Titanoboa snake and a mechanical model of Robert Wadlow, the world’s tallest man.
The highly interactive exhibit also showcases real shrunken heads, the jaw of a giant megalodon shark, body-modification science and old cartoons from the Ripley collection.
For more details about the exhibit, visit scienceworld.ca/ripleys.
