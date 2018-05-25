Belle Voci to perform Aldergrove concert

Belle Voci, the unique a cappella vocal ensemble well known and loved in Chilliwack since 2009, is set to present four concerts throughout the Fraser Valley from June 7 to June 10.

In preparation for their 2018 Sacred Concert Series, Belle Voci has carefully selected the four venues in each community for the convenience of audiences who will not need to travel great distances to be captivated by their gorgeous sound. Each venue has its own charm and acoustics.

The series will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday June 7, when Belle Voci sings in the beautiful parish of St. Ann in Abbotsford, a church that was built over half a century ago.

On Friday June 8 at 7 p.m., St Thomas Anglican Church will host the ensemble. St. Thomas has a rich and interesting local history. This church has been a staple of downtown Chilliwack for over a hundred and forty years. The inside of the church was made to resemble Noah’s Ark, turned upside down, and features gorgeous beams, woodwork and vivid stained glass windows.

At 7 p.m. on Saturday June 9, the voices of Belle Voci will soar and rise to great heights in the massive stone church of St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish in Langley. This church was built in 2000 and seats close to 700 people. Both the Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra and Chorus and Belle Voci have recently enjoyed the great privilege of making music in this sacred building.

The concert series will end in Belle Voci’s very familiar venue, Sts. Joachim and Ann Catholic Church in Aldergrove on Sunday, June 10 at 7 p.m. Constructed in 2002, this church is renowned for its impressive acoustics. This final concert admission will be by donation, whereas the other three venue admissions are set at $20 each.

States Paula DeWit, founder of the ensemble, “We love giving back to our community and this is why we like to do one concert by donation. We want to fill all the churches. This music is an enduring sacred heritage that we wish to keep alive.”

“Come to experience the lovely churches but stay for the amazing music,” adds DeWit.

The ensemble will be performing works that range from the sublime Mass for five Voices by William Byrd, and the stunning eight voice Hear my Prayer and Lux Aeterna, to the seven voice Loquebantur, and the extraordinary five part Down to the River to Pray, and more vocal delights.

Belle Voci is celebrated as an a cappella ensemble known for its exciting selections of diverse sacred music including renaissance polyphony, Greek Orthodox chant, traditional and jazzy interpretations of favourite pieces, and modern versions of melodies that have lasted throughout the ages.

For more information call 604-795-0521. For tickets go to website: www.bellevoci.ca