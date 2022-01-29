Best Brothers brings comedy and tears to Langley theatre stage

Laurie Hohlbein is the producer of the show. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

The newly formed Langley Little Theatre, started as a merger between Surrey Little Theatre and Langley Players drama club, will host its first show of the year The Best Brothers.

Written by Canadian playwright Daniel MacIvor, the play is a comedic journey of two sons, Kyle and Hamilton, who lost their mother, Bunny Best, after a gay pride parade mishap. They are tasked with taking care of their mother’s Italian greyhound named Enzo. In the bustle of obituary-writing, eulogy-giving, and dog-sitting, sibling rivalry quickly reaches its peak and years of buried contentions surface.

A long-time MacIvor fan, director Marko Hohlbein said his fondness towards the author’s work inspired him to direct this play. Hohlbein explained that the script deals death and sibling rivalry with comedy.

“It is a bitter-sweet comedy from one of Canada’s beloved playwrights,” he said.

Hohlbein is a former Langley resident who moved to Surrey a couple of years ago. Langley Little Theatre is an 80-seat space renovated with the proceeds from the sale of Surrey Little Theatre’s building and land.

Many shows were cancelled in the past couple of years, and Laurie Hohlbein, the show’s producer, said she is hoping The Best Brothers will run for a long time in the theatre. The married producer-director duo wanted to stage the play for a long time.

Laurie said this is the first time their show will be performed on a community-theatre stage. She further encouraged everybody to support the local theatre.

“I want everyone to come out and watch,” she said.

“You will laugh a lot… it is a well-written play,” she added.

Marko said that the audience would get the opportunity to laugh along with the characters. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the theatre will be operating on a 50 per cent capacity, and Laurie said that only 40 to 50 people would be allowed at each show. As per current health mandates, for those 12 years and older, both masks and proof of two vaccination doses will be required for entry into the theatre.

Brian Johnson, who plays the role of Hamilton in the play, said he wants audience to laugh a lot and cry a little watching the team’s performance.

“I want people to go home feeling as though they’ve gotten to know the Best Brothers in the best possible way,” he said.

He helped shed some light on the rehearsal process.

“Hamilton is a complicated character, and I am enjoying playing him. The play is really about love and as part of the rehearsal process, we’ve looked for the joy and the tragedy that comes with the loss of a loved one,” explained Johnson.

Marko said it has been challenging for his team to deal with show cancellations in the last couple of years, but he is happy to see The Best Brothers show advancing as scheduled.

“Langley has a great following and a great theatre community,” said Marko.

Langley Little Theatre is located at 4307 200th St. The show is scheduled to take place from Feb. 3 to 26, every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 8 p.m. with 2 p.m. matinees Sundays. Tickets are $25. For more information, people can call the theatre at 604-534-7469 or go to langleylittletheatre.org.

