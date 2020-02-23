Kat Siemens, Marilyn Dyer, and Susan Falk have their work displayed at Better Nudes and Gardens art and vintage display, and invite guests to come check it out while having a cup of tea. (Susan Falk/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

“Better nudes” artist asks for better gallery space in Langley

Susan Falk is presenting her art work at Landmark Pop-Uptown Gallery in White Rock, March 4 to 28

“Better Nudes and Gardens” is new art exhibition with a name that is a cheeky take on the long-running Better Homes and Gardens magazine.

White Rock’s Landmark Pop-Uptown Gallery will be hosting the event, which runs March 4 to 28, featuring vintage clothes, furniture, and life drawings.

The exhibition combines the talents of painters and arts educators Susan Falk, Tony O’Regan, Marilyn Dyer and multi-media artist Kat Siemens.

Falk is a Langley resident who said gallery space is very limited to local artists, forcing most of her “art life” to take place is South Surrey and White Rock.

The artist described the Semiahmoo Arts Centre, where she paints and studies, to be nothing short of fabulous.

“It’s this cross-interest recreation centre where you cross paths with artists of all ages and types; potters, painters, writers,” Falk explained. “There is absolutely nothing like that in Langley.”

While there are a few galleries and facilities around town, Falk saidpoliticians have seemingly put the idea of an extensive arts centre “on the back-burner” time and time again.

Opportunities like having art hung in the Langley Events Centre have proved to be unsuccessful.

Though other communities have provided her with a place to hang and explore her art, Falk said she is not giving up and hopes others will voice a desire for a place like Semiahmoo.

READ MORE: West Fine Art Show honours the legacy of Langley artist Peter Ewart

In the meantime, people are encouraged to head to White Rock and see the show.

“They were all done at life drawing sessions, not through photos,” Falk explained, drawing nude figures and then diligently plunking them into original garden settings.

Antiques, paintings, drawing, which also tie into a theme found in Falk’s work, where her model draped herself in a array of vintage clothing for the work.

“It won’t be a boring show,” Falk laughed.

The use of recycled material, naturism, and garden settings all play into a environmentally-sensitive message. The artists hope guests find an atmosphere that emphasizes graceful living.

The public is invited to join them for a cup of tea in a home and garden-style setting throughout the show, with a more formal opening reception set for March 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Landmark Pop-Uptown Gallery is located at 15140 North Bluff Rd.

“I will be having a show in September at the Kube Gallery in Fort Langley,” Falk added. “[It’s] important to cheer on those very few local galleries.”

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

art exhibit

