‘Beware Sons of Adam and Daughters of Eve; the White Witch warns you are not welcome in Narnia’

Simonds-U-Connect performs The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe dramatization, March 14 and 15

Narnia the Musical, a dramatization of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by author C.S. Lewis’s, is coming to the Chief Sepass Theatre March 14 and 15.

Performed by 35 students ages eight to 19, the cast hails from Simonds Elementary and U-Connect in a Brookswood.

Teacher Leanne Huston said the production follows the plot of the novel quite faithfully.

“Our goal is to expose our students to as many notable musical and literary genres as possible,” she said. “As the students have so conscientiously prepared for this musical, we are thrilled with the high levels of investment and engagement they have displayed.”

The classic Chronciles of Narnia story follows four English schoolchildren, two brothers and two sisters, sent away from London during the Second World War to stay in the manor house of their uncle.

The children stumble upon (and through) a wardrobe into the magical kingdom of Narnia, held in the power of the White Witch, whose evil spell has frozen the land, so that it is always winter and never Christmas.

They are embraced by the talking animals and the good Narnians who resist the Witch’s evil and await the return of Aslan the Great Lion – embroiling the children into a fierce struggle of good versus evil.

“The magical fantasy land of Narnia connects with those both young and old. We hope this production’s journey into a new world will stimulate our audience’s imaginations in directions that – when they return – will allow them to see the real world through fresh eyes,” Huston added.

The students worked hard at learning and even teaching their own dance and fight choreography for the show.

The teacher added that a combination of magic from the performers, the power of music, and innovative media effects, will all help transport audiences to the fantasy world.

“To paraphrase C.S. Lewis, ‘maybe one day we will all be old enough to read fairy tales’,” Huston said.

Performances are on Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15, both at at 7 p.m. at the Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley – 9096 Trattle St.

Tickets available at www.brownpapertickers.com/event/4524387.

Live theatre

