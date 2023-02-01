Beyonce announces much anticipated ‘Renaissance’ world tour

Beyonce is taking her “Renaissance” global — the superstar will start a world tour in Sweden in May with stops throughout Europe and the United States.

The highly anticipated tour announcement she made on Instagram and her website Wednesday comes days before the Grammy Awards on Sunday, where the global superstar is the most nominated artist and could make Recording Academy history.

Beyonce, the most decorated woman in Grammy history with 28 wins, could break the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti’s record for most awards won if she wins four awards.

Her 2022 album “Renaissance” is a celebration of dance music and is nominated for album of the year. Her tour will make stops in London, Paris, Barcelona and Toronto before ending Sept. 27 in New Orleans.

There were hints that she might tour again after she performed an invite-only show in January in Dubai at the Atlantis The Royal Resort, her first show in four years. Her last solo tour was in 2016, but she went on tour with her husband Jay Z in 2018.

Ticketmaster said in a release that sales will begin Feb. 6 and fans will need to register through their Verified Fan system. Sale times will vary based on city.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Why everyone is debating Andrea Riseborough’s best actress Oscar nod
Next story
Missy, Willie and George Michael among Rock Hall nominees

Just Posted

On Tuesday, Jan,. 31, the brand-new Red Robin, the first restuarant in the new Courtyard at Willowbrook, was dusted with snow. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Langley Red Robin re-opens at Willowbrook Shopping Centre

Ron and Wes Heppell walked through a potato storage facility at Heppell’s Potato Corp. in 2018. The family has farmed on a portion of the federal land for more than 50 years. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley resident joins fight to save potato farm

Parents of two-year-old Gracie Ackley said her condition steadily worsened while they spent hours waiting for assistance at the Langley Memorial Hospital ER on Jan. 26. (Ackley family - used with permission)
Parents say they waited hours for help at Langley ER while their daughter’s condition worsened

Rocco Romeo joined Vancouver FC as the club’s sixth signing ahead of their inaugural season in the Canadian Premier League. The Canadian Premier League franchise has announced it will hold its first home game in Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre on May 7. (file)
Vancouver FC home opener set for May 7