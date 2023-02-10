Bez Arts Hub brings the magic of music to Fort Langley

A night of stories and songs awaits Langley residents as the popular SongStage concert returns to the Bez Arts Hub on Saturday, Feb. 11. Host Ivan Boudreau of Port Coquitlam will be joined by Suzie Ungerleider, Chris Ronald, Geoff Gibbons, and pedal steel master Brian Nicholl for a performance that will leave a lasting impression on the audience.

Boudreau, who has been a songwriter for mroe than 50 years, said the audience can expect a unique performance.

“For SongStage, the audience can hear the stories that created the song, sung by the writers themselves. It’s modelled after the Nashville ‘in the round’ style evening, where the songs are presented in a round-robin format,” said Boudreau.

The concert has been at the Bez Arts Hub since 2019 and Boudreau is looking forward to a night filled with a respectful listening audience.

“Performances are always a two-way energy transfer – the singer puts out the energy, and the audience mirrors it back,” he said.

Boudreau has had a long and illustrious career in the music industry. He started his journey as a young teenager in the outskirts of Boston, Massachusetts, before migrating to Toronto and eventually settling in Vancouver and B.C. He has supported some of the top B.C. country artists, including Lisa Brokop before she moved to Nashville, and has made a name for himself as a songwriter.

When asked about what he likes most about his job, Boudreau said, “well firstly, I don’t consider it a job, it’s more of a labour of love, and an artistic expression of living life…inspired by my own life, and the lives of others who cross my path.”

He further stressed the importance of supporting the arts and culture scene.

“It’s clear that all venues for the arts need support, and the arts and culture need to stay in the forefront of peoples’ lives… a world without art, is not an option!”

Finally, he urged Langley community to come out support the artists at the Saturday, Feb. 11 event.

“This is a concert that’s enjoyable for listening… imaging being in a theatre while the performance is happening,” he added.

The doors and bar open at 7 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m., ending at 10 p.m. Free parking is available from 5 p.m. For tickets and more information, people can visit bezartshub.com.

Bez Arts Hub is located at #102 20230 64 Ave.

